Chesterfield v Wrexham LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up
Chesterfield take on title favourites Wrexham at the Technique Stadiu tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites recorded their first win of the season on Saturday, beating Aldershot Town 1-0.
Wrexham drew 1-1 at Yeovil Town last time out.
Both sides have four points from two games so far.
It is too early to know what the result could mean come the end of the season, but we should be in for a cracker in front of a bumper crowd.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Wrexham: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 10:45
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wrexham (7.45pm KO)
- Both teams have won one and drawn one so far
Win against Chesterfield would ‘send statement that we mean business’
Speaking to The Leader, Wrexham’s Luke Young, said: “I would snap your hand off for another 2-0 win (like last season). I would take a 1-0 win if we come away with three points.
“We got one point (against Yeovil) but if we can go to Chesterfield and really put in a performance and try and come away with a win, it really sends a statement out to the rest of the league that we mean business this year.”
Parkinson expects ‘feisty’ match
He told North Wales Live: “Chesterfield have recruited well and we know Tshimanga is back so we expect him to start tomorrow. They’re a club who are expected to be up there like ourselves so there’s as much on them as there is on us.
“It’s going to be a good, feisty game with no quarter given, we’ve got to be ready for that. We’ve got to have an understanding of what’s required for the entire 90 minutes.”
Parkinson on Yeovil draw
He told the club’s official website: “We got off to a great start and were looking for that second goal but I felt our quality let us down a little bit in the final third at crucial times - that weight of pass - so that was disappointing.
“In the second half, the lad has scored a goal which he’ll probably never score again and that gave the crowd a huge lift. For 10 or 15 minutes, they were in the ascendency and we had to come through that period, and I felt we did. We got decent control after that and probably should have gone on to win the game.
“We always come [into games] looking for three points, but we’ll take the point today.”
Wrexham team news
Summer signings Jacob Mendy and Elliot Lee made their first starts for the club against Yeovil on Saturday.
Fellow new signings Jordan Tunnicliffe and Sam Dalby were named as substitutes.
Tom O’Connor missed out through injury, while Callum McFadzean wasn’t named in the matchday squad.
Christian Dibble is a long-term absentee.
Tonight’s officials
Referee: Steven Copeland (he was in charge for the 2-2 draw against Torquay United and 0-0 draw against Woking last season)
Assistant referee: Timothy Walker
Assistant referee: Jack Forder
Fourth official: Williams Cavanagh
Match odds
Chesterfield: 9/4
Draw: 12/5
Wrexham: 1/1
(Sky Bet)
