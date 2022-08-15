Chesterfield v Wrexham LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up

He told the club’s official website: “We got off to a great start and were looking for that second goal but I felt our quality let us down a little bit in the final third at crucial times - that weight of pass - so that was disappointing.

“In the second half, the lad has scored a goal which he’ll probably never score again and that gave the crowd a huge lift. For 10 or 15 minutes, they were in the ascendency and we had to come through that period, and I felt we did. We got decent control after that and probably should have gone on to win the game.