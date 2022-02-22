Chesterfield v Wrexham LIVE: Early team news, predicted Spireites line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield are aiming to get their promotion push back on track when they face promotion rivals Wrexham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites are winless in three and are six points behind league leaders Stockport County.
Tonight’s opponents are seventh but will go within three points of Town with a win this evening.
Blues boss Paul Cook has a limited squad to choose from,
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:
“We are really looking forward to it. It is great to go into with three points from the weekend.
“These are the games that you want to be involved.
“It was a very tight, competitive game earlier in the season and I expect tomorrow night to be no different.
“It is pretty difficult to second guess how Paul Cook is going to set the team up so we have got to concentrate on how we can be most effective.”
Have sold-out their entire away allocation of 1,800 tonight so it should it be a cracking atmosphere.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for three changes with Laurence Maguire, Tom Whelan and Saidou Khan replacing the injured Jak McCourt, suspended Curtis Weston and striker Joe Quigley.
The Spireites are down to the bare bones with nine players injured and two suspended so Paul Cook’s options are limited.
Maguire coming in would allow Grimes to play in the middle of the back three which I think is very important.
Moving Williams out to the right would mean Kellermann could play centrally where he is better suited. He might have to play the holding role tonight with Whelan box-to-box.
Quigley dropping to the bench would allow Khan to play alongside Mandeville in the number 10 positions behind Asante.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; Williams, Whelan, Kellermann, Whittle; Khan, Mandeville; Asante. Subs: Minter, Miller, Rowley, Quigley, Denton.
Depleted squad
The Spireites have just 17 players available tonight and three of those are goalkeepers.
GK: Loach, Minter, Wharton.
Def/wing-backs: Kerr, Williams, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle, Miller.
Mid/attacking: Whelan, Kellermann, Mandeville, Khan, Rowley.
For: Asante, Quigley, Denton.
Injured: Gunning, Croll, Carline, Hollis, Oyeleke, McCourt, Clarke, Tshimanga, Rowe.
Suspended: King, Weston.
Loaned out: Payne, Tyson.
Paul Cook says he could ‘not turn his back’ on Chesterfield when they came calling.
Previous encounter
The reverse fixture at the Racecourse Ground back in October finished 1-1.
Fraser Kerr gave Chesterfield an early lead, Kabongo Tshimanga then had a penalty saved, before Paul Mull equalised late on.
Wrexham’s away form
P16 W9 D2 L5 Pts 29
(Joint second best with Chesterfield)
Wrexham’s top scorers
Paul Mullin: 11
Jordan Davies: 7
Aaron Hayden: 5
Reece Hall-Johnson: 4
Jake Hyde: 3
Jordan Ponticelli: 3