The Spireites are in the last play-off spot and have three more points than eighth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.
A win or a draw will be enough for Town to clinch a top seven finish.
But a defeat and a win for Dagenham against title challengers Wrexham would mean the Blues would miss out on goal difference.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 15:19
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (3pm KO)
- Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Khan; Mandeville; Denton, Rowe. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Miller, Whelan, Tyson.
- IN: Khan, Kellermann, Rowe, Denton. OUT: Gunning, Oyeleke, Quigley, Asante.
- Spireites will secure play-off spot if they avoid defeat
- But Town could miss out if they lose and Dag & Red beat Wrexham
- Woking 15th
Chance for Town
Rowe switches play from left to right with a brilliant pass over to King.
He knocks the ball into the path of Kellermann who slides in with a shot and wins a corner.
Better from the Blues.
Are a very, very big side. They have got some giants in their team.
Rowe has Chesterfield’s first shot, a free-kick from distance, but he drags it well wide.
4-2-3-1
Is how Chesterfield have lined-up.
Weston and Kellermann sitting in midfield, Mandeville right, Khan left, Rowe just behind Denton.
12 gone, 0-0.
Chance for Woking
And it’s a big one as well...for Kabamba.
Kretzschmar wins the ball off Grimes in the far corner with a brilliant sliding tackle.
He whips the ball into the box and Kabamba attempts an overhead kick that goes behind for a corner. He went for the spectacular, when a more simple finish was required. Probably should have done better.
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are in their normal home strip, while Woking are wearing green shirts, black shorts and white socks.
Stay tuned for all the big talking points.
Here come the teams!
Please, please let’s have a nice relaxing afternoon.
COYB!
Almost time
Here we go then, folks.
Avoid defeat and Chesterfield will be in the play-offs.
Lose and they will need Wrexham to do them a favour at Dagenham and Redbridge.
The teams will be with us shortly.
How the visitors will line-up
IN: Khan, Kellermann, Rowe, Denton.
OUT: Gunning, Oyeleke, Quigley, Asante.
Looks like a back four. It could be 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or 4-3-1-2. We shall see.
Danny Rowe starts.
Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Khan; Mandeville; Denton, Rowe. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Miller, Whelan, Tyson.
Bumper crowd
Sounds like there is going to be a crowd close to 9,000 here today.
There will be Spireites fans behind both goals.
It should be a cracking atmosphere.