The Spireites are in the last play-off spot and have three more points than eighth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.
A win or a draw will be enough for Town to clinch a top seven finish.
But a defeat and a win for Dagenham against title challengers Wrexham would mean the Blues would miss out on goal difference.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:10
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (3pm KO)
- Spireites will secure play-off spot if they avoid defeat
- But Town could miss out if they lose and Dag & Red beat Wrexham
- Woking 15th
Liam’s predicted line-up
Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Khan, Whittle; Mandeville; Rowe, Denton.
Subs: Maguire, Miller, Kellermann, Whelan, Quigley.
Early team news
Kabongo Tshimanga and Manny Oyeleke are definitely out.
Akwasi Asante is a doubt after not training for most of the week.
Danny Rowe could be in line for his first start since October.
Today’s officials
Referee: Steven Copeland (was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-2 home draw against Torquay United in September)
Assistant referee: Reece Davies
Assistant referee: Tom Bowkett
Fourth official: Jamie Waters
Woking’s away form
W8 D4 L9 (9th best in National League)
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: LWLLL
Woking: LWWLL
Match odds
Chesterfield: 4/7
Draw: 29/10
Woking: 19/5
(Sky Bet)
‘Totally refuted'
'Totally refuted' - Spireites deny AFC Fylde 'smear' accusations about former manager James Rowe
The Spireites have denied allegations made by AFC Fylde that they have tried to ‘smear’ manager James Rowe in the national media.
It became heated
'Move on or end interview' - Cook has heated exchange with BBC reporter over 'negative' questions - full transcript
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook was involved in a heated exchange with a BBC reporter at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Woking match.
‘No regrets'
Why Paul Cook has 'no regrets' after snubbing media duties following Torquay defeat
Paul Cook said he has ‘no regrets’ about not speaking to the media after the defeat to Torquay United last weekend.
Who would you keep?
Cook questions whether out of contract players are doing enough for new deals - list revealed
Paul Cook has questioned whether some of Chesterfield’s out of contract players are doing enough to earn themselves new deals.