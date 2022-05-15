Chesterfield v Woking LIVE: Early team news, predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

Chesterfield will secure a play-off place if they avoid defeat against Woking on the final day of the season (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 6:00 am
Chesterfield v Woking - live updates.

The Spireites are in the last play-off spot and have three more points than eighth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A win or a draw will be enough for Town to clinch a top seven finish.

But a defeat and a win for Dagenham against title challengers Wrexham would mean the Blues would miss out on goal difference.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:10

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (3pm KO)
  • Spireites will secure play-off spot if they avoid defeat
  • But Town could miss out if they lose and Dag & Red beat Wrexham
  • Woking 15th
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:10

Liam’s predicted line-up

Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Khan, Whittle; Mandeville; Rowe, Denton.

Subs: Maguire, Miller, Kellermann, Whelan, Quigley.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:08

Early team news

Kabongo Tshimanga and Manny Oyeleke are definitely out.

Akwasi Asante is a doubt after not training for most of the week.

Danny Rowe could be in line for his first start since October.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:06

Today’s officials

Referee: Steven Copeland (was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-2 home draw against Torquay United in September)

Assistant referee: Reece Davies

Assistant referee: Tom Bowkett

Fourth official: Jamie Waters

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:02

Woking’s away form

W8 D4 L9 (9th best in National League)

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:01

Form guide - last five in league

Chesterfield: LWLLL

Woking: LWWLL

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 12:00

Match odds

Chesterfield: 4/7

Draw: 29/10

Woking: 19/5

(Sky Bet)

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:59

‘Totally refuted'

'Totally refuted' - Spireites deny AFC Fylde 'smear' accusations about former manager James Rowe

The Spireites have denied allegations made by AFC Fylde that they have tried to ‘smear’ manager James Rowe in the national media.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:58

It became heated

'Move on or end interview' - Cook has heated exchange with BBC reporter over 'negative' questions - full transcript

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook was involved in a heated exchange with a BBC reporter at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference ahead of the Woking match.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:58

‘No regrets'

Why Paul Cook has 'no regrets' after snubbing media duties following Torquay defeat

Paul Cook said he has ‘no regrets’ about not speaking to the media after the defeat to Torquay United last weekend.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 11:57

Who would you keep?

Cook questions whether out of contract players are doing enough for new deals - list revealed

Paul Cook has questioned whether some of Chesterfield’s out of contract players are doing enough to earn themselves new deals.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldWokingDagenhamSpireitesRedbridge