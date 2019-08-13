Chesterfield v Woking: John Sheridan makes one change as the Spireites go in search of first National League win

John Sheridan has opted to make one change to his starting line-up as the Spireites go in search of their first National League win of the season.

Robbie Weir replaces the suspended Laurence Maguire who was sent off against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Spireites starting line-up: Jalal, Smith (c), Yarney, Evans Hollis, Buchanan, Weir, Wedgbury, Rowley, Mandeville, Boden. Subs: Weston, Coddington, McKay, Wakefield, Sheridan.

Woking: Ross, Casey (c), Cook, Parry, Gerring, Edser, Ferdinand, Donnellan, Tarpey, Johnson, Meite. Subs: Howes, Collier, Poku, Hyde, Hodges.

MORE SPIREITES NEWS: Chesterfield manager previews Woking clash as Spireites chase first National League win of the season

