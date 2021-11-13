Chesterfield v Weymouth LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield take on Weymouth in the National League at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table, one point behind leaders Boreham Wood.
Town are seven unbeaten in all competitions and are yet to lose at home this season.
Weymouth are 17th in the table but have won their last two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Weymouth: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Weymouth (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd, visitors 17th
- Town sign defender Tyrone Williams from Solihull Moors
Chesterfield team news
New signing Tyrone Williams starts, as does Curtis Weston. Fraser Kerr drops to the bench.
3-4-2-1: Loach; Williams; Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann; Khan; Tshimanga.
Subs: Kerr, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
How Weymouth will line-up
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’ve gone for four changes today following the FA Cup win against Southend United last week.
I expect Scott Loach to return in goal, Jamie Grimes to come back into defence, Jim Kellermann to return in midfield and of course top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga will start.
That would mean Melvin Minter, Jak McCourt, Calvin Miller (suspended) and Stefan Payne would drop out.
It might be too soon to throw new signing Tyrone Williams into the starting line-up after preparing all week without him so I reckon he will be on the bench.
I’m predicting a 3-4-2-1 formation with Saidou Khan and Liam Mandeville occupying the number 10 positions.
Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; King, Kellermann, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandevile, Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Weston, McCourt, Payne, Tyson.
He could make his debut today
BREAKING: Chesterfield sign highly-rated defender from National League rivals Solihull Moors
Chesterfield have signed highly-rated defender Tyrone Williams from Solihull Moors on a permanent deal.
Rowe on Salford City cup tie
“We want to make memories so hopefully we can make more FA Cup memories for this great club.
“It’s a one-off, it’s an FA Cup tie, it’s exciting. We’ve changed that mindset.
“We’ve got a lot of hope going on. I’m sure we’ll get a great following and it’s going to be a great day.”
Rowe on Weymouth
“They are on a little bit of an unbeaten streak. I had no doubts that they would get to that stage.
“They had a bit of a rocky start, but they’ve got some talented players. They are going to be coming here full of belief and we won’t underestimate them – we never do.
“We’ve got to make sure we play the way we have, in terms of explosive starts; really get on the front foot and try and get our DNA in our performance.
“We’ve got a really strong home record and we want to use that. Let’s use the positivity to get another positive result but being aware that we have to respect the opponent.”
10 players missing again?
Chesterfield could be without as many as 10 players again for today’s match.
Haydn Hollis, George Carline, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton are all out injured.
Danny Rowe has an ongoing health issue and continues to be monitored.
Jamie Grimes is available for selection after his one-match ban but Calvin Miller is suspended for the next three games.
Luke Croll is set to make his first league start after scoring on his debt in the FA Cup against Southend United last weekend.
‘It might not be the last we see of Josef'
Former Spireite Josef Yarney could have been lining-up against his old club today but he has now departed Weymouth for Indian I-League side RoundGlass Punjab FC.
The defender, who was released by Town in the summer, joined Weymouth last month on a short-term deal until January but has now moved on again after it was agreed to mutually terminate his contract.
Terras boss, Brian Stock, said: “We wish Josef well for the future. In a short space of time, he made a real impact on and off the pitch with the group, especially in a time where we needed to unite together. Especially in a local derby, I really thought he epitomised everything that our performance was about. It might not be the last we see of Josef as the Indian League isn’t all the way through like the English league but, nonetheless, he leaves with our best wishes from all of us at the club.”
New signing for today’s opponents
Weymouth have brought in winger Tom Blair, 22, from Eastleigh on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: DWWWD
Weymouth: LLDWW