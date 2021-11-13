Chesterfield v Weymouth LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off

The defender, who was released by Town in the summer, joined Weymouth last month on a short-term deal until January but has now moved on again after it was agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

Terras boss, Brian Stock, said: “We wish Josef well for the future. In a short space of time, he made a real impact on and off the pitch with the group, especially in a time where we needed to unite together. Especially in a local derby, I really thought he epitomised everything that our performance was about. It might not be the last we see of Josef as the Indian League isn’t all the way through like the English league but, nonetheless, he leaves with our best wishes from all of us at the club.”