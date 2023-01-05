Chesterfield v West Brom LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups, who the referee is and odds ahead of FA Cup clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to cause an FA Cup shock when they host Championship West Brom today (3pm KO).
The Spireites take on the Baggies in the third round of the famous competition.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v West Brom: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 West Brom (3pm KO)
- FA Cup third round clash
- Spireites 3rd in National League; Baggies 9th in Championship
Tickets for today’s game sold out on Friday afternoon which means there will be a crowd of more than 9,000 at the Technique.
What an atmosphere it will be!
“I think Chesterfield will be a very competitive team,” Corberan told West Brom’s offcial club website. “They are a few leagues below us, but they are in the same round of the competition as us, so for me there is no difference.
“I know their coach, Paul Cook. I know him from his previous work in the Championship.
“A lot of their players who play for them this year in the National League, they were playing in League One last season. They are one of the best teams in the National League.
“They are aggressive in defence and brave in attack. We have prepared for Chesterfield just as we would for any opponent in the Championship.
“We need to produce our best level again tomorrow to be able to keep progressing in the FA Cup.”
West Brom manager Carlos Corberan took the unusual step of naming his starting line-up more than 24 hours before kick-off.
Corberan followed in the footsteps of Marcelo Bielsa, who he worked with at Leeds United, by naming his team in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.
Provided it is not mind games from Corberan, West Brom are set to make 11 changes from their 1-0 win against Reading last weekend, but it is still a strong line-up to face the Spireites, including just one under-21s player.
David Button, Martin Kelly, Semi Ajayi, Zak Ashworth, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Rogic, Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant will all play, Corberan revealed.
If Chesterfield beat West Brom then fourth round matches take place over the weekend of January 28.
Don’t forget if the score is level after 90 minutes the match will go to a replay at The Hawthorns.
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Banks, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Covolan, Williams, Maguire, Whelan, Akinola, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga, Asante.
Teams can of course name nine subs in the FA Cup.
To get the lowdown on the Baggies’ season so far, new boss Carlos Corberan, style of play, key men, likely line-up and off-field protests, we spoke to journalist Lewis Cox, who reports on West Brom for the Express and Star newspaper.
On the possibility of West Brom making changes, Lewis said: “Oh yes, almost certainly. I would not even rule out the possibility of a full 11 changes from the last league game, a 1-0 win over Reading on Monday.
“That would not be taking National League opposition lightly or for granted, but it is more a nod to Albion’s big squad packed with talent at Championship level. They should be able to fully rotate and have enough to reach round four.”
On the reaction from the West Brom end to drawing Chesterfield, he said: “General intrigue really. Albion haven’t faced Chesterfield competitively since 1948, for almost every travelling Baggie it will be a new ground to ‘tick off’ - which is a refreshing change from visiting the same old stadia.
“The FA Cup is, as you would imagine, far from a priority for the Baggies but supporters would not shun a run through a couple of rounds after some recent early round disappointments.”
And this is Lewis’ predicted Baggies’ line-up: (4-2-3-1): Button; Ingram, Kelly, Ajayi, Reach; Livermore, Gardner-Hickman; Diangana, Rogic, Grant; Cleary.