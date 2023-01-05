To get the lowdown on the Baggies’ season so far, new boss Carlos Corberan, style of play, key men, likely line-up and off-field protests, we spoke to journalist Lewis Cox, who reports on West Brom for the Express and Star newspaper.

On the possibility of West Brom making changes, Lewis said: “Oh yes, almost certainly. I would not even rule out the possibility of a full 11 changes from the last league game, a 1-0 win over Reading on Monday.

“That would not be taking National League opposition lightly or for granted, but it is more a nod to Albion’s big squad packed with talent at Championship level. They should be able to fully rotate and have enough to reach round four.”

On the reaction from the West Brom end to drawing Chesterfield, he said: “General intrigue really. Albion haven’t faced Chesterfield competitively since 1948, for almost every travelling Baggie it will be a new ground to ‘tick off’ - which is a refreshing change from visiting the same old stadia.

“The FA Cup is, as you would imagine, far from a priority for the Baggies but supporters would not shun a run through a couple of rounds after some recent early round disappointments.”