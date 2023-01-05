Chesterfield v West Brom LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from FA Cup third round clash
Chesterfield will be hoping to cause an FA Cup shock when they host Championship West Brom today (3pm KO).
The Spireites take on the Baggies in the third round of the famous competition.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v West Brom: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 West Brom (3pm KO)
- FA Cup third round clash
- Spireites 3rd in National League; Baggies 9th in Championship
- Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
- Two changes as Williams and Akinola replace Palmer and Asante
- West Brom make 11 changes from last match
West Brom have started like a house on fire. They are cutting through Town with ease.
Thomas-Asante hammers the ball home on the volley from a cross from the left by Grant after 90 seconds. Crikey.
The names of King, Quigley and Dobra are all being sung by the Town home faithful.
The ground is filling up nicely.
15 minutes to go!
West Brom have made 11 changes but they still have Grady Diangana (£18m) and Karlan Grant (£15m) in their starting line-up. They also paid £10m for Jake Livermore and fees for others. Chesterfield’s starting line-up cost somewhere between £100k-200k.