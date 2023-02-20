News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield will be gunning for their first win in seven games when they host Wealdstone tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Off the line!

Two efforts on goal for Town.

First, Palmer’s header from Oldaker’s corner is cleared off the line.

Next, Oldker takes aim from the edge of the box on his left foot but Howes is behind it.

Half chance

Mandeville flashes a cross across goal from the right after a quick free-kick from Sheckleford. There was nobody there, but Town do win a corner.

Lots of possession

For the hosts, who are controlling this game in the first 10 minutes.

Penalty shout for a foul on Colclough

The Town man is tripped in the box and the home fans thought they had a penalty but the offside flag was up.

Good play

By the Blues as they work the ball from right to left but Horton’s pass into Colclough is overhit and the ball runs through to keeper Howes.

Roof of the net

Sheckleford’s cross/shot lands on the roof of the net after he was played in down the right by Akinola following a counter.

KO!

We are underway!

Chesterfield are of course in their normal home strip, while the visitors are wearing yellow shirts, blue shorts and white socks.

The Spireites will kick towards the Kop in the first-half.

The teams are out!

Town desperately need a win tonight to kick-start their season.

Wealdstone are a nice footballing side but have not won any of their six on the road.

COYB!

How the visitors line-up

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

Three changes from the draw at Solihull Moors on Saturday.

IN: Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley

OUT: Banks, Dobra, McCallum

4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Akinola, Colclough; Quigley.

Subs: King, Banks, Uchegbulam, Dobra, McCallum.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldWealdstoneNational League