Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield will be gunning for their first win in seven games when they host Wealdstone tonight (7.45pm KO).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES
Two efforts on goal for Town.
First, Palmer’s header from Oldaker’s corner is cleared off the line.
Next, Oldker takes aim from the edge of the box on his left foot but Howes is behind it.
Mandeville flashes a cross across goal from the right after a quick free-kick from Sheckleford. There was nobody there, but Town do win a corner.
The Town man is tripped in the box and the home fans thought they had a penalty but the offside flag was up.
By the Blues as they work the ball from right to left but Horton’s pass into Colclough is overhit and the ball runs through to keeper Howes.
Sheckleford’s cross/shot lands on the roof of the net after he was played in down the right by Akinola following a counter.
We are underway!
Chesterfield are of course in their normal home strip, while the visitors are wearing yellow shirts, blue shorts and white socks.
The Spireites will kick towards the Kop in the first-half.
Town desperately need a win tonight to kick-start their season.
Wealdstone are a nice footballing side but have not won any of their six on the road.
COYB!
Three changes from the draw at Solihull Moors on Saturday.
IN: Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley
OUT: Banks, Dobra, McCallum
4-2-3-1: Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Akinola, Colclough; Quigley.
Subs: King, Banks, Uchegbulam, Dobra, McCallum.