Hi all,

Chesterfield could take a big step towards securing a play-off place with a win today especially as Notts County play Bromley so they both can’t collect three points.

The Spireites are clear favourites for this one but the National League always springs a few surprises so the hosts can’t take Wealdstone lightly.

James Rowe starts his four-match touchline ban today so it will be assistant George Foster and first-team coach Danny Webb barking the orders, but I’m sure Rowe will be in touch with his staff when he can.

Come 2pm when the team news is annnounced all eyes will be on whether Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston have made it. There are no midweek games now so that should benefit the pair and the rest of the team.

Wealdstone had plenty of pace in their team in the reverse fixture so if that remains the case then as long as Town can prevent any counters and can be ruthless in front of goal, you would think they will have enough to collect the three points.

It’s been another three-game week so Rowe may make another several changes to freshen it up but I’m not sure if there will be as many as the five he made in midweek.

I’m going for a 3-1 home win.