Chesterfield host Wealdstone in the National League today (3pm KO) as they aim to keep their play-off hopes on track.
The Spireites go into this fixture on the back of two successive wins against Woking and King’s Lynn Town.
Town are currently sixth in the table with three games to go.
Wealdstone are in awful form, losing all of their last eight and have not scored in six.
Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Liam’s pre-match thoughts
Hi all,
Chesterfield could take a big step towards securing a play-off place with a win today especially as Notts County play Bromley so they both can’t collect three points.
The Spireites are clear favourites for this one but the National League always springs a few surprises so the hosts can’t take Wealdstone lightly.
James Rowe starts his four-match touchline ban today so it will be assistant George Foster and first-team coach Danny Webb barking the orders, but I’m sure Rowe will be in touch with his staff when he can.
Come 2pm when the team news is annnounced all eyes will be on whether Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston have made it. There are no midweek games now so that should benefit the pair and the rest of the team.
Wealdstone had plenty of pace in their team in the reverse fixture so if that remains the case then as long as Town can prevent any counters and can be ruthless in front of goal, you would think they will have enough to collect the three points.
It’s been another three-game week so Rowe may make another several changes to freshen it up but I’m not sure if there will be as many as the five he made in midweek.
I’m going for a 3-1 home win.
COYB!
Wealdstone team news
From Wealdstone’s official club website: “Dennon Lewis recovered from a knock picked up in last week’s defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge to feature from the bench against Bromley in midweek, Jack Cawley has also been training with the side again after his loan deal at Concord Rangers and could be back in the squad on Saturday. George Shelvey, Nikola Tavares, George Langston and Josh Meekings are all out and one eye will be on Dan Wishart too, who tweaked his hamstring in the midweek defeat to Bromley. “
Match odds
Chesterfield: 1/10
Wealdstone: 18/1
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: WLLWW
Wealdstone: LLLLL
Injury news
As has been the case for the last few weeks now, both Gavin Gunning (hamstring/groin) and Curtis Weston (Achilles) will be assessed ahead of this one.
James Rowe
Has been handed a four-match touchline ban for breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to comments made after the home fixture against Bromley.
The ban starts today.
And welcome to our live matchday blog as Chesterfield host Wealdstone in the National League (3pm KO).
Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you everything you need to know.
