Chesterfield v Wealdstone LIVE: Referee, odds, predicted line-ups and build-up to National League clash
Chesterfield will be gunning for their first win in seven games when they host Wealdstone tonight (7.45pm KO).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES
4-2-3-1 Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum.
Subs: Williams, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
Akwasi Asante (groin) is due to return to training this week.
Danny Rowe (illness) is doing some individual fitness work to get up to match speed.
Bailey Clements (glute) is available for selection again.
Tonight’s opponents beat York City 3-1 on Saturday.
The victory saw them climb to 10th and just three points off the play-offs.
They are the 10th best team on their travels this season.
They have not won any of their last six away fixtures in all competitions. Their last victory on the road was three months ago at York City on February 19.
In total, they have won five, drew four and lost six.
They are ninth in the form table from the last six games.
They have won three, drew one and lost two.
Referee: Andrew Miller (he was in charge for the win against Aldershot and defeats to Maidenhead United and Halifax this season).
Assistant referee: Jake Allsopp
Assistant referee: Jack Forder
Fourth official: Dale Baines
After successive away trip Town are back at home as they host Wealdstone tonight.
Stay tuned for everything you need to know.
COYB!