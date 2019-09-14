Chesterfield v Torquay United team news: Tom Denton makes his first start of the season as John Sheridan makes three changes

Tom Denton starts for Chesterfield for the first time this season as manager John Sheridan has opted to make three changes for the visit of Torquay United.

As well as the returning Denton, defender Haydn Hollis and midfielder Joe Rowley also come in.

Out go captain Anthony Gerrard, who is not involved in the squad, along with winger Jermaine McGlashan and striker Mike Fondop who both drop to the bench following last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Bromley.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Yarney, Evans (c), Hollis, Maguire; Rowley, Smith, Weston, Mandeville; Denton, Boden. Subs: Jalal, Weir, McGlashan, Sheridan, Fondop.

Torquay United: Cavagnari, Wytner, Davis, Cameron, Duku, Vincent, Dickson, Reid, Kalala, Cundy, Whitfield. Subs: MacDonald, Lewis, Buse, Koszela, Slough,

