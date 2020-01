John Pemberton’s second spell as Chesterfield’s caretaker boss starts today as the Spireites host Sutton United in the National League at the Proact.

Pemberton has taken over following the sacking of John Sheridan on Thursday with Town positioned third bottom of the league and five points from safety. The visitors are in superb form with four wins from their last five. Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all of the action. Keep refreshing the page for the latest.