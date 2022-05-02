Chesterfield v Stockport County - live updates.

The Spireites dropped to seventh in the table after losing 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday and desperately need a win to maintain their play-off position.

The Hatters’ lead at the top of the division has been cut to just one point after three defeats from the last four and second-placed Wrexham are breathing down their necks.