Chesterfield v Stockport County LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from huge National League clash

Chesterfield host league leaders Stockport County today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 1:41 pm
Chesterfield v Stockport County - live updates.

The Spireites dropped to seventh in the table after losing 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday and desperately need a win to maintain their play-off position.

The Hatters’ lead at the top of the division has been cut to just one point after three defeats from the last four and second-placed Wrexham are breathing down their necks.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Stockport County: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:41

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Stockport County (3pm KO)
  • Paddy Madden scores penalty after Calvin Miller handball
  • Four changes as Gunning, Miller, Oyeleke and Kellermann replace Maguire, Whittle, McCourt and Khan
  • Spireites 7th; Stockport 1st
  • Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Weston, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville, Denton. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Khan, Rowe, Asante.
  • Danny Rowe makes the bench after not playing since October
Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:41

Five to the break

0-1.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:40

Penaly shout for Town

Denton goes down in the area after being barged in the box. Looked a decent shout. Not given.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:37

Goal for Stockport: 0-1

Madden scores from the spot.

Ten minutes to the break.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:36

Penalty to Stockport

For handball against Calvin Miller. It was initially given as a free-kick.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:29

Paul Cook

Goes mad at referee Elliott Swallow in frustration at Denton not being awarded any free-kicks. Swallow comes over to have a word.

27 played, 0-0.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:25

Midway point

And it remains 0-0 in this first-half. Town will be fairly happy with this so far.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:23

Denton

Is having his shirt pulled every time the ball goes up to him but he is not getting anything from the referee so far.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:20

Booking

For Chesterfield’s Miller. He got away with an earlier foul which arguably could have been a yellow. He commits another similar foul and goes into the book.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:18

Frantic start

In this opening 15 minutes, but no chances yet.

Danny Rowe is applauded as he goes out for a jog down the touchline.

Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:11

Applause

On eight minutes to remember the legendary Ernie Moss. Great applause.

