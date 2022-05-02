The Spireites dropped to seventh in the table after losing 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday and desperately need a win to maintain their play-off position.
The Hatters’ lead at the top of the division has been cut to just one point after three defeats from the last four and second-placed Wrexham are breathing down their necks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Stockport County: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 15:41
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Stockport County (3pm KO)
- Paddy Madden scores penalty after Calvin Miller handball
- Four changes as Gunning, Miller, Oyeleke and Kellermann replace Maguire, Whittle, McCourt and Khan
- Spireites 7th; Stockport 1st
- Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Weston, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville, Denton. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Khan, Rowe, Asante.
- Danny Rowe makes the bench after not playing since October
Five to the break
0-1.
Penaly shout for Town
Denton goes down in the area after being barged in the box. Looked a decent shout. Not given.
Goal for Stockport: 0-1
Madden scores from the spot.
Ten minutes to the break.
Penalty to Stockport
For handball against Calvin Miller. It was initially given as a free-kick.
Paul Cook
Goes mad at referee Elliott Swallow in frustration at Denton not being awarded any free-kicks. Swallow comes over to have a word.
27 played, 0-0.
Midway point
And it remains 0-0 in this first-half. Town will be fairly happy with this so far.
Is having his shirt pulled every time the ball goes up to him but he is not getting anything from the referee so far.
Booking
For Chesterfield’s Miller. He got away with an earlier foul which arguably could have been a yellow. He commits another similar foul and goes into the book.
Frantic start
In this opening 15 minutes, but no chances yet.
Danny Rowe is applauded as he goes out for a jog down the touchline.
Applause
On eight minutes to remember the legendary Ernie Moss. Great applause.