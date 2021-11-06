Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to FA Cup clash
Chesterfield host Southend United in the FA Cup first round today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are going well in the National League and are third, while the Shrimpers are struggling and are fourth bottom.
Town beat Southend 4-0 last month but today’s visitors have a new manager in Kevin Maher and they beat Dover 4-1 in midweek.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the team news, build-up, match updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES
Shrimpers out for revenge
Southend midfielder, Jack Bridge, told the Southend Echo: “I feel like we owe them one after playing them at home not so long ago.
“It really was a horrible day.”
Rhys Murphy added: “You never know who you could draw and there’s the added incentive that they spanked us 4-0 a couple of weeks ago.
“That hurt the pride so there’s plenty to play for on Saturday.”
When asked about those comments, James Rowe told the DT: “Maybe that comes into their thought process but that can also be dangerous because you play with emotion instead of your head. We have got to play with heart and head tomorrow and give it our most effort to get into the next round and I am confident the players who will play will give us that.”
Southend team news
Full-backs Nathan Ralph (broken toe) and Jason Demetriou (groin) are not fit for today.
Centre-back Josh Coulson (ankle), left-back Tom Clifford (ankle) and striker Simeon Akinola (knee) are also out.
Midfielder Abu Ogogo is suspended.
But Zak Brunt and Cacper Lopata, on loan from Sheffield United, have been given permission to play in the game by the Blades.
Stan Collymore
Was named Southend’s senior football strategist this week.
The 50-year-old, who played for the Shrimpers in the 1992/93 season, told the Southend Echo: “Southend was my happiest time as a player, so the ability to be able to come back and give something again is very exciting.
“As senior football strategist I’ll be assisting Tom (Lawrence) and the board on football strategy and providing input on player recruitment.”
Liam’s predicted line-up
James Rowe rang the changes in the last round against Curzon Ashton but with as many as ten players unavailable he hasn’t got much choice this time!
Goalkeeper Melvin Minter will probably get a chance to impress ahead of number one Scott Loach and Nathan Tyson, who scored in the last round, is likely to start up front you would think.
Given the injuries, midfielder Jim Kellermann is set to play in defence and Alex Whittle will probably have to fill in at centre-back.
Chesterfield REALLY can’t afford any more injuries so I’ve gone for Saidou Khan and top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga to be rested.
Teams can name seven subs on the bench but the Spireites will do well to name five!
(3-4-1-2) Minter; Kellermann, Kerr, Whittle; King, McCourt, Oyeleke, Miller; Mandeville; Payne, Tyson.
Subs: Loach, Khan, Tshimanga, 2xyoungsters?
Ten players unavailable for Town
Haydn Hollis, George Carline, Laurence Maguire, Gavin Gunning, Curtis Weston, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, and Akwasi Asante are all out injured.
Danny Rowe is unavailable due to a health issue.
Jamie Grimes is suspended after being sent off last Saturday.
Form guide - last five
Chesterfield: DWWWD
Southend: WLLLW
