Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Team news confirmed and updates from FA Cup clash
Chesterfield host Southend United in the FA Cup first round today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are going well in the National League and are third, while the Shrimpers are struggling and are fourth bottom.
Town beat Southend 4-0 last month but today’s visitors have a new manager in Kevin Maher and they beat Dover 4-1 in midweek.
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:31
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Southend United (3pm KO)
- Minter; Kerr, Croll, Whittle; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Mandeville, Khan; Payne. Subs: Loach, Weston, Kellermann, Tyson, Tshimanga.
- Breaking: Spireites sign centre-back Luke Croll on short-term deal and he starts
- FA Cup first round tie
- Spireites 3rd in National League, Shrimpers 20th
- Town have ELEVEN players unavailable today
Bits & bobs
New signing Luke Croll will wear number 21.
Manny Oyeleke is captain.
How Southend will line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed
New signing Luke Croll makes his debut.
Melvin Minter starts in goal.
Curtis Weston makes the bench.
Chesterfield could set up a number of different ways today. I’ve gone for a back three and two number 10s. Could easily be a back four.
3-4-2-1: Minter; Kerr, Croll, Whittle; King, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Mandeville, Khan; Payne.
Subs: Loach, Weston, Kellermann, Tyson, Tshimanga.
BREAKING: Chesterfield sign former Dagenham & Redbridge defender to help with injury crisis
Chesterfield have signed former Dagenham and Redbridge defender Luke Croll on a short-term deal.
Southend midfielder had Spireites season ticket
Southend midfielder Zak Brunt, 19, who is on loan from Sheffield United, had a Chesterfield season ticket and some of his family support the Spireites.
“I grew up in Chesterfield and I had a season ticket for four or five years but when it comes to Saturday there will only be one team I want to win and that’s Southend,” he told the Southend Echo.
“I’ll have a few friends there who probably won’t be supporting Southend.
“But my family will support me, apart from probably my brother.
“If we do win I might not be allowed back home but we’ll got there and try to get the job done.”
Touchline ban
Southend’s manager Kevin Maher has been handed a one-match touchline after being sent off in a match against Boreham Wood last month.
It means he will be in the stands today and not in the dugout.
Shrimpers out for revenge
Southend midfielder, Jack Bridge, told the Southend Echo: “I feel like we owe them one after playing them at home not so long ago.
“It really was a horrible day.”
Rhys Murphy added: “You never know who you could draw and there’s the added incentive that they spanked us 4-0 a couple of weeks ago.
“That hurt the pride so there’s plenty to play for on Saturday.”
When asked about those comments, James Rowe told the DT: “Maybe that comes into their thought process but that can also be dangerous because you play with emotion instead of your head. We have got to play with heart and head tomorrow and give it our most effort to get into the next round and I am confident the players who will play will give us that.”
Southend team news
Full-backs Nathan Ralph (broken toe) and Jason Demetriou (groin) are not fit for today.
Centre-back Josh Coulson (ankle), left-back Tom Clifford (ankle) and striker Simeon Akinola (knee) are also out.
Midfielder Abu Ogogo is suspended.
But Zak Brunt and Cacper Lopata, on loan from Sheffield United, have been given permission to play in the game by the Blades.
Stan Collymore
Was named Southend’s senior football strategist this week.
The 50-year-old, who played for the Shrimpers in the 1992/93 season, told the Southend Echo: “Southend was my happiest time as a player, so the ability to be able to come back and give something again is very exciting.
“As senior football strategist I’ll be assisting Tom (Lawrence) and the board on football strategy and providing input on player recruitment.”
Liam’s predicted line-up
James Rowe rang the changes in the last round against Curzon Ashton but with as many as eleven players unavailable he hasn’t got much choice this time!
Goalkeeper Melvin Minter will probably get a chance to impress ahead of number one Scott Loach and Nathan Tyson, who scored in the last round, is likely to start up front you would think.
Given the injuries, midfielder Jim Kellermann is set to play in defence and Alex Whittle will probably have to fill in at centre-back.
Chesterfield REALLY can’t afford any more injuries so I’ve gone for Saidou Khan and top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga to be rested.
Teams can name nine subs in the FA Cup but the Spireites will do well to name five!
(3-4-1-2) Minter; Kellermann, Kerr, Whittle; King, McCourt, Oyeleke, Miller; Mandeville; Payne, Tyson.
Subs: Loach, Khan, Tshimanga, 2xyoungsters?