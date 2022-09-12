Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
The Spireites return to action against Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).
Paul Cook’s men host the Shrimpers at the Technique Stadium and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season which has led them to the top of the table.
The visitors are one of the favourites to finish in the play-offs but have had a mixed start so far.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Southend United (7.45pm KO)
- Chesterfield unchanged from win against Oldham
- Minute’s silence for Queen before game
- Spireites 1st; Shrimpers 13th
The visitors
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Paul Cook names an unchanged starting line-up from the win against Oldham last time out.
Just the one change on the bench with George Cooper replacing Mike Jones.
Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
Minute’s silence before kick-off
A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Team news in 30 minutes
New signing for Southend
The Shrimpers have added towering striker Marcus Dackers to their ranks, signing the 6ft 7 man on loan for a month from Salford City.
Six players missing for Southend tonight
Tonight’s opponents will be without as manay as six players tonight with goalkeeper Steve Arnold, captain Nathan Ralph, midfielders Noor Husin and Harry Taylor, and strikers Harry Cardwell and Rhys Murphy all unavailable, according to the Southend Echo.
Going well so far
Spireites coach gives his assessment of Danny Rowe's loan move to AFC Fylde so far
Danny Rowe’s loan move to AFC Fylde is ‘ticking boxes’ for everyone so far.
Southend boss Kevin Maher on facing Spireites
“They have started ever so well and it is a tough place to go and get a result.
“But it is one we have looked at in terms of how we can hurt them and we have looked at what they can do as well.
“We are looking forward to it.”
Betting odds
Chesterfield: 4/6
Draw: 5/2
Southend: 18/5
(Sky Bet)
Today’s match officials
Referee: Aaron Jackson (He was also in charge of last season’s 2-2 draw against Southend at the Technique)
Assistant referee: Danny Jarvis
Assistant referee: Reece Davies, Reece
Fourth official: Elliott Kaye