News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Injury news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up to National League encounter

The Spireites return to action against Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:44 am
Chesterfield host Southend United on Tuesday night.
Chesterfield host Southend United on Tuesday night.

Paul Cook’s men host the Shrimpers at the Technique Stadium and will be hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the season which has led them to the top of the table.

The visitors are one of the favourites to finish in the play-offs but have had a mixed start so far.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Southend United: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 09:42

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Southend United (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 1st; Shrimpers 13th
  • Minute’s silence for Queen before game
Show new updates
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 09:42

New signing for Southend

The Shrimpers have added towering striker Marcus Dackers to their ranks, signing the 6ft 7 man on loan for a month from Salford City.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 09:39

Six players missing for Southend tonight

Tonight’s opponents will be without as manay as six players tonight with goalkeeper Steve Arnold, captain Nathan Ralph, midfielders Noor Husin and Harry Taylor, and strikers Harry Cardwell and Rhys Murphy all unavailable, according to the Southend Echo.

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:45

Going well so far

Spireites coach gives his assessment of Danny Rowe's loan move to AFC Fylde so far

Danny Rowe’s loan move to AFC Fylde is ‘ticking boxes’ for everyone so far.

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:43

Southend boss Kevin Maher on facing Spireites

“They have started ever so well and it is a tough place to go and get a result.

“But it is one we have looked at in terms of how we can hurt them and we have looked at what they can do as well.

“We are looking forward to it.”

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:40

Betting odds

Chesterfield: 4/6

Draw: 5/2

Southend: 18/5

(Sky Bet)

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:39

Today’s match officials

Referee: Aaron Jackson (He was also in charge of last season’s 2-2 draw against Southend at the Technique)

Assistant referee: Danny Jarvis

Assistant referee: Reece Davies, Reece

Fourth official: Elliott Kaye

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:36

Southend’s away results

D: Solihull Moors: 1-1

D: Halifax: 0-0

L: Eastleigh: 2-1

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:35

Form guide

Chesterfield: WDWWW

Southend: DWLWL

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:34

Here’s why

Why Kabongo Tshimanga has been ruled out of Chesterfield's match against Southend

Kabongo Tshimanga has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s clash against Southend United.

Monday, 12 September, 2022, 15:33

‘Not a million miles away'

'Not a million miles away' - Spireites pair edging closer to return ahead of Southend clash

Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante are ‘not a million miles away’ from returning from injury.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
ChesterfieldNational LeagueTechnique StadiumPaul Cook