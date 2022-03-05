Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Here we go then for the last of five successive home games for the Spireites.

It’s cold and blustery day here at the Tehhnque but the sun is threatening to peak through the clouds.

Just the one change for Town as Curtis Weston returns from suspension to replace Saidou Khan, who is not in the squad. We will ask why at full-time.

League leaders Stockport don’t kick-off until 5.20pm at Aldershot so Chesterfield could go level on points with the Hatters for a little while at least.