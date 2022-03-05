Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield host Southend United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table, three points behind leaders Stockport County.
Southend are 12 points off the play-offs but are in great form after going 11 games unbeaten in the league.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:22
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Southend United (3pm KO)
- Jeff King scores stunner from distance on 10 minutes
- One change for Chesterfield as Curtis Weston replaces Saidou Khan
- (4-3-2-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Mandeville, Whelan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Williams, Kerr, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd and won last two
- Southend 12th and unbeaten in 11 in league
- Town have beaten Shrimpers twice already this season
Stoppage
Southend striker Dennis, who has got a bit about him in terms of strength and trickery, is down at the minute.
22 gone, 1-0.
Chance for Southend
Ralphs heads wide from Atkinson’s cross from the right. Looked a decent chance.
15 played, 1-0.
GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! 1-0
KING!!!
Oh my word what a goal!
A half-volley from about 30 yards into the top corner!
Goal of the season right there.
Maguire heads over
The corner falls to Whelan about 25 yards out, he clips the ball back into the box and Maguire heads just over.
Bright start from the Blues.
For Chesterfield in the first two minutes as Mandeville almost gets on the end of a Miller’s deep cross from the left.
Looks like Town are playing 4-1-4-1 with Weston sitting deep in midfield.
And we’re off!
Chesterfield are in their traditional home strip, while Southend are in yellow and blue.
We are underway.
Good following to be fair
Here come the teams!
Almost time
Here we go then for the last of five successive home games for the Spireites.
It’s cold and blustery day here at the Tehhnque but the sun is threatening to peak through the clouds.
Just the one change for Town as Curtis Weston returns from suspension to replace Saidou Khan, who is not in the squad. We will ask why at full-time.
League leaders Stockport don’t kick-off until 5.20pm at Aldershot so Chesterfield could go level on points with the Hatters for a little while at least.
Stay with us for all the big talking points from the game.