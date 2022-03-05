Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield host Southend United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table, three points behind leaders Stockport County.
Southend are 12 points off the play-offs but are in great form after going 11 games unbeaten in the league.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Southend United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd and won last two
- Southend 12th and unbeaten in 11 in league
- Town have beaten Shrimpers twice already this season
What an innings
Loach on his special milestone, career highlights, 'Duracell battery' Cook and 'crazy' title race
Scott Loach says it will be a ‘massively proud’ moment for him when he makes his 500th career appearance on Saturday as Chesterfield take on Southend United.
Today’s officials
Referee: Aaron Jackson
Assistant referee: Michael D’Aguilar
Assistant referee: Jacob Lehane
Fourth Official: Jack Forder
Liam’s predicted line-up
Liam Norcliffe's predicted Chesterfield line-up for visit of in-form Southend United
Chesterfield are aiming for three wins on the bounce when they host much-improved Southend United on Saturday (3pm KO).
Southend team news
Harry Cardwell, Tom Clifford and Kacper Lopata were all forced to miss last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Solihull Moors.
“We will know more after training,” manager Kevin Maher said.
“Hopefully they will get through a whole session and make themselves available.
“We will get them on the grass and see where they are.”
Southend boss Kevin Maher on today’s game:
“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and perform, if we apply ourselves the way we want to then let’s see what happens.
“If you’re not really on it against anyone in this league you will come unstuck.
“They will be looking at us thinking it’s a tough one for them as well and hopefully we can make sure it is.
“We’re in a different place as a club now but they (Chesterfield) have had changes as well.
“It will make for a different game (to the two previous fixtures which Chesterfield won), but it will be equally as tough.
“They’ve got a manager in there who they’ve done unbelievably well to get in, getting a manager in of Paul’s calibre is a coup for them and I think it’ll benefit them in the long run.
“It doesn’t get much tougher than this and it’s one we need to be ready for.”
Chesterfield team news
Alex Whittle came off with a slight groin strain in midweek so he will be assessed.
Tom Denton (ankle) will be checked after missing out against Notts County.
Curtis Weston is available again for completing a three-match ban.
Southend’s away record
P16 W5 D4 L7 Pts 19
(13th best record in the league)
Match odds
Chesterfield: 1/1
Draw: 12/5
Southend: 23/10
(Sky Bet)
Today’s opponents
Have not lost any of their last 11 in the league so they are in fine form.
They have an outside chance of the play-offs but are 12 points behind seventh-placed Notts County.
COYB!