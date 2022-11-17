LiveChesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash
Chesterfield welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, in all competitions.
The sixth-placed Moors, who lost in the play-off final last season, are experiencing the opposite form.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Solihull 6th
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged for fourth successive game
Opening minutes
Solihull are trying to turn Chesterfield at every opportunity in these early minutes.
A couple of times they have looked for the ball over the top of Grimes to Dallas.
We are underway!
Chesterfield are of course wearing their traditional home strip, while Solihull are in all yellow.
The Spireites will kick towards the Kop in the first-half.
Stay tuned for all the key talking points from the game.
Here come the teams!
The World Cup starts tomorrow but this is the big one!
The form guide suggests a Chesterfield win today but anything can happen in this bonkers league and Solihull are a dangerous team on their day.
How Solihull will line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed
No surprise that Chesterfield are unchanged from the 5-1 win at Torquay United last weekend.
Paul Cook has now named the same line-up for the last four matches.
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Chesterfield predicted line-up
Surely the same as last week unless there are any injuries that we don’t know about?
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.