News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

LiveChesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League clash

Chesterfield welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors - live updates.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors - live updates.

The Spireites are third in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, in all competitions.

The sixth-placed Moors, who lost in the play-off final last season, are experiencing the opposite form.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 3rd; Solihull 6th
  • Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
  • Chesterfield unchanged for fourth successive game
Show new updates
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:05

Opening minutes

Solihull are trying to turn Chesterfield at every opportunity in these early minutes.

A couple of times they have looked for the ball over the top of Grimes to Dallas.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 15:00

We are underway!

Chesterfield are of course wearing their traditional home strip, while Solihull are in all yellow.

The Spireites will kick towards the Kop in the first-half.

Stay tuned for all the key talking points from the game.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:53

Here come the teams!

The World Cup starts tomorrow but this is the big one!

The form guide suggests a Chesterfield win today but anything can happen in this bonkers league and Solihull are a dangerous team on their day.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:09

How Solihull will line-up

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 14:09

Chesterfield team news confirmed

No surprise that Chesterfield are unchanged from the 5-1 win at Torquay United last weekend.

Paul Cook has now named the same line-up for the last four matches.

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:40

Beautiful

Tell us your memories of this awesome moment when Spireites celebrated lifting the League Two title

Spireites fans packed the stands – and then flooded the pitch in triumph in May 2014.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:40

A bit of retro

Here's 13 former Spireites who played Premier League football - see how many you can rememeber

Many players have donned the Chesterfield shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:39

Find out here

Here's where Spireites would be in an alternative National League table if only injury-time counted

There’s nothing better then when your team scores and injury-time winner.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 09:39

The big one!

Chesterfield handed home tie in Derbyshire cup competition - full draw here

Chesterfield have been drawn at home in the third round of the Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup.

Thursday, 17 November, 2022, 14:52

Chesterfield predicted line-up

Surely the same as last week unless there are any injuries that we don’t know about?

(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Team newsChesterfieldSpireitesNational LeagueTechnique Stadium