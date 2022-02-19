Chesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from Paul Cook's first home game
Paul Cook takes charge of his first home match today since returning to Chesterfield as the Spireites take on Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
A bumper crowd is expected at the Technique Stadium as Town fans get ready to welcome Cook back to the club.
But the Blues will have to do it without top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga, who has undergone an operation on a serious injury.
Today’s opponents Solihull are sixth in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Saturday, 19 February, 2022
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Williams, Weston and Quigley replace Miller, Oyeleke and Tshimanga
- Spireites XI: Loach; Williams, Kerr, Grimes; Kellermann, McCourt, Weston, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Whelan, Khan, Miller, Denton.
- Town re-signed midfielder Tom Whelan from Eastleigh last night - he makes the bench
- Paul Cook’s first home game since returning to club
- Spireites 2nd; Solihull 6th
30 minutes to KO
How Solihull will line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes for Chesterfield as Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston and Joe Quigley replace Calvin Miller and the injured Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga.
Tom Whelan, who rejoined the club yesterday, is on the bench.
We are not sure whether it is still three at the back or whether Cook has gone with his more favoured four-man defence. We shall see.
Loach; Williams, Kerr, Grimes; Kellermann, McCourt, Weston, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Whelan, Khan, Miller, Denton.
Liam’s ready
Solihull boss Neal Ardley on today’s game:
“Chesterfield are one of the strongest teams in the league.
“They have got the added thing of Paul Cook going back and the atmosphere that will create.
“They are a good team, they showed that when we played them at home. They were ruthless and professional.
“We are going to have to be at our best, I don’t think we can play an average game and get a result. We are going to have play very well and do all the things that they do well.
“But we think we are a good team in our own right, our league positions says that.
“We are not going to go there and try and nick a point, we are going to go there and have a go.”
There could be more new incomings
Paul Cook wants more new signings as injuries hit squad hard ahead of busy fixture schedule
Paul Cook is hoping to make more additions to the Spireites squad to boost their promotion hopes.
‘He’s a great addition'
BREAKING: 'He will be a great addition' - Chesterfield re-sign midfielder from Eastleigh
Chesterfield have re-signed midfielder Tom Whelan from Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for five changes from the draw against Weymouth with Laurence Maguire, Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston, new signing Tom Whelan and Joe Rowley all coming in.
Dropping out would be Calvin Miller, Jim Kellermann, Jak McCourt and injured pair Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga.
With no Tshimanga I’m predicting two number 10s of Mandeville and Rowley behind Asante. Rowley has been back in training for a couple of weeks now and was on the bench last week so I think he could be pushing for a start here.
Whelan has been a regular for Eastleigh this season so I think he will come straight into the side.
Jeff King remains suspended for this one and for Wrexham on Tuesday.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; Williams, Weston, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Rowley; Asante.
Subs: Miller, Khan, Kellermann, McCourt, Quigley.
Solihull’s last defeat
Was on January 8 away at Bromley.
Since then they have gone six unbeaten, including thrashing both Altrincham and Dover 5-0 and winning 2-0 away at Torquay United.