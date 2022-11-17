LiveChesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Joe Quigley puts Spiretes ahead in National League clash
Chesterfield welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, in all competitions.
The sixth-placed Moors, who lost in the play-off final last season, are experiencing the opposite form.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Solihull 6th
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged for fourth successive game
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield continue impressive form with deserved win against Solihull - how it happened
Chesterfield continued their excellent form with an impressive 2-0 win against fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors.
Great win: 2-0
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Solihull Moors
Eight unbeaten in all comps.
Five straight wins.
Five successive home wins.
Scored in all 21 games this season.
The Spireites are on fire.
Reaction coming up.
Three minutes added
2-0.
Third Town sub - 81 minutes
Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.
Great save by Fitzsimons
To save from sub Donawa from a one-on-one.
Phew.
GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 2-0
CLEMENTS!!!
Two in two for the left-back. He buries the ball high into the net from close-range after great work by Akinola in the build-up.
Chesterfield 2-0 up.
Off the line!
Dobra almost turns in Clements’ cut-back but a Solihull man is there to clear off the line!
Double Spireites sub - 65 minutes
Whelan, who has played well today, is replaced by Akinola.
And Tshimanga replaces Quigley.
Still 1-0.
Chesterfield are playing really well, but while it stays 1-0 the visitors are still in this.
Dallas blazes wide
Fitzsimons does well to get down at the feet of Sbarra who tried to round him, the ball then fell to Dallas but he blasted wide with the goal gaping. Big chance for the visitors.