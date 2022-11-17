LiveChesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and build-up
Chesterfield welcome fellow promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors to the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table and unbeaten in their last seven games, winning six, in all competitions.
The sixth-placed Moors, who lost in the play-off final last season, are experiencing the opposite form.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Solohull 6th
Chesterfield predicted line-up
Surely the same as last week unless there are any injuries that we don’t know about?
(4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Match officials
Referee: Matthew Russell (he was in charge for the 1-0 win at Eastleigh last season)
Assistant referee: Matthew Sowerby
Assistant referee: Lewis Dawson
Fourth official: Dean Watson
Match odds
Chesterfield: 21/20
Draw: 12/5
Solihull: 11/5
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: WDWWW
Solihull: WDDLL
The World Cup break for Premier League and Championship clubs changes very little for Chesterfield in terms of recruitment, says Spireites coach Danny Webb.
It’s matchdaaaaaaay!
A rematch of last season’s play-off semi-final today.
Revenge.