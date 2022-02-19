Chesterfield v Solihull Moors LIVE: Early team news and predicted Spireites line-up ahead of Paul Cook's first home game
Paul Cook takes charge of his first home match today since returning to Chesterfield as the Spireites take on Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
A bumper crowd is expected at the Technique Stadium as Town fans get ready to welcome Cook back to the club.
But the Blues will have to do it without top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga, who has undergone an operation on a serious injury.
Today’s opponents Solihull are sixth in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 21:46
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Town re-signed midfielder Tom Whelan from Eastleigh last night
- Paul Cook’s first home game since returning to club
- Spireites 2nd; Solihull 6th
There could be more new incomings
Paul Cook wants more new signings as injuries hit squad hard ahead of busy fixture schedule
Paul Cook is hoping to make more additions to the Spireites squad to boost their promotion hopes.
‘He’s a great addition'
BREAKING: 'He will be a great addition' - Chesterfield re-sign midfielder from Eastleigh
Chesterfield have re-signed midfielder Tom Whelan from Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee.
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for five changes from the draw against Weymouth with Laurence Maguire, Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston, new signing Tom Whelan and Joe Rowley all coming in.
Dropping out would be Calvin Miller, Jim Kellermann, Jak McCourt and injured pair Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga.
With no Tshimanga I’m predicting two number 10s of Mandeville and Rowley behind Asante. Rowley has been back in training for a couple of weeks now and was on the bench last week so I think he could be pushing for a start here.
Whelan has been a regular for Eastleigh this season so I think he will come straight into the side.
Jeff King remains suspended for this one and for Wrexham on Tuesday.
(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; Williams, Weston, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Rowley; Asante.
Subs: Miller, Khan, Kellermann, McCourt, Quigley.
Solihull’s last defeat
Was on January 8 away at Bromley.
Since then they have gone six unbeaten, including thrashing both Altrincham and Dover 5-0 and winning 2-0 away at Torquay United.
Today’s officials
The referee is Lewis Smith.
He will be assisted by Blake Antrobus and William Davis.
Martyn Fryer is the fourth official.
Solihull team news
From the Moors’ official club website: “Moors will be without the suspended Jordan Cranston who serves the second of a two-match ban. The defender was sent off at Yeovil Town, his second red card of the season.”
Previous meetings
Solihull Moors 0-2 Chesterfield: 20.11.21 Solihull Moors 2-1 Chesterfield: 05.01.21 Chesterfield 1-0 Solihull Moors: 02.01.21 Solihull Moors 3-0 Chesterfield: 01.01.20 Chesterfield 2-2 Solihull Moors: 26.12.19
Solihull’s top goalscorers
Both Andrew Dallas and Joe Sbarra have scored 11 goals this season.
The next best is Adam Rooney with three.
Solihull’s away form
P12 W5 D4 L3
(9th best in the National League)
Match odds
Chesterfield: 17/20
Draw: 12/5
Solihull: 14/5
(Sky Bet)