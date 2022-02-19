I’m going for five changes from the draw against Weymouth with Laurence Maguire, Tyrone Williams, Curtis Weston, new signing Tom Whelan and Joe Rowley all coming in.

Dropping out would be Calvin Miller, Jim Kellermann, Jak McCourt and injured pair Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga.

With no Tshimanga I’m predicting two number 10s of Mandeville and Rowley behind Asante. Rowley has been back in training for a couple of weeks now and was on the bench last week so I think he could be pushing for a start here.

Whelan has been a regular for Eastleigh this season so I think he will come straight into the side.

Jeff King remains suspended for this one and for Wrexham on Tuesday.

(3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; Williams, Weston, Whelan, Whittle; Mandeville; Rowley; Asante.