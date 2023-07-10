News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Spireites take lead in Drew Talbot testimonial

Chesterfield take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight (7pm) in a pre-season friendly for Drew Talbot’s testimonial.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:45 BST
Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.
Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
19:52 BST

Spireites lead at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Sheffield Wednesday

The Spireites have held their own and they got stronger as the half went on.

19:49 BST

Booking

For Brennan for a foul on Colclough.

Almost HT.

19:48 BST

So close!

King whips in a superb free-kick from wide left, plenty of pace, Naylor glances it towards goal, but Dawson was there to parry away.

19:46 BST

Top save by Tyrer

From a volley from Cook, but the offside flag was up. Tyrer didn’t know that, brilliant reactions.

19:44 BST

Chance for Wednesday

Grimes misjudges a header and Smith gets in, angle slightly against him, drags it wide.

19:43 BST

GOAL!

Chesterfield lead 1- 0 after 36 minutes.

Looks like a Wednesday defender got the last touch, turning the ball home from King’s low cross. Lovely pass by Mandeville in the build-up.

19:39 BST

Good pressing

Mandeville pinches the ball high up the pitch, plays it to Grigg, who finds Dobra, who fires high over and wide.

The crowd appreciated it, though.

19:38 BST

Grimes take a punt

He lets fly from 25 yards but he skews it wide. Plenty of power behind it, but lacked accuracy.

19:36 BST

Dangerous cross by Banks

Almost picks out Grigg in the six-yard bix but a great defensive header from Famewo clears the danger.

19:35 BST

Half-hour mark

Still 0-0.

Chesterfield are holding their own. But there’s been very little goal-mouth action.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldSheffieldSheffield Wednesday