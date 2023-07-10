Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Spireites take lead in Drew Talbot testimonial
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES
Spireites lead at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Sheffield Wednesday
The Spireites have held their own and they got stronger as the half went on.
Booking
For Brennan for a foul on Colclough.
Almost HT.
So close!
King whips in a superb free-kick from wide left, plenty of pace, Naylor glances it towards goal, but Dawson was there to parry away.
Top save by Tyrer
From a volley from Cook, but the offside flag was up. Tyrer didn’t know that, brilliant reactions.
Chance for Wednesday
Grimes misjudges a header and Smith gets in, angle slightly against him, drags it wide.
GOAL!
Chesterfield lead 1- 0 after 36 minutes.
Looks like a Wednesday defender got the last touch, turning the ball home from King’s low cross. Lovely pass by Mandeville in the build-up.
Good pressing
Mandeville pinches the ball high up the pitch, plays it to Grigg, who finds Dobra, who fires high over and wide.
The crowd appreciated it, though.
Grimes take a punt
He lets fly from 25 yards but he skews it wide. Plenty of power behind it, but lacked accuracy.
Dangerous cross by Banks
Almost picks out Grigg in the six-yard bix but a great defensive header from Famewo clears the danger.
Half-hour mark
Still 0-0.
Chesterfield are holding their own. But there’s been very little goal-mouth action.