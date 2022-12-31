News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from first game of 2023

Chesterfield start 2023 at home to Scunthorpe United today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago
The Spireites beat the Iron 2-1 on Boxing Day at Glanford Park and the two sides clash again at the Technique Stadium this afternoon.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Scunthorpe United (3pm KO)
  • Spireites XI: (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Banks, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
  • Spireites 3rd; Iron 24th
  • First game of 2023
Booking for King

For a tackle on Shrimpton as the Scunny man burst over halfway into the Town half.

35 gone, 1-1.

Brilliant sliding tackle

From Jones, not for the first time this season, on Wilson as the Iron man threatened to break into the Blues’ box.

Chance for Asante

But more last-ditch defending from the visitors stops him getting a shot on target.

Clements is getting some joy down this left side now and that’s where the latest chance came from.

Almost a second for Town

But a great bit of defending by Taft stops Quigley getting on the end of a cross.

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-1

DOBRA!!!

Dobra smashes the ball high into the net from close-range after King’s cross dropped to him.

The Spireites are level after 26 minutes.

All the noise

Is coming from the Scunthorpe fans. They are enjoyng themselves so far.

Goal for Scunthorpe : 0-1

Fitzsimons could not hold Beestin’s drive and Wilson finished the rebound. 20 minutes gone.

Big chance for Chesterfield

A nice move from left to right ends in King delivering a cut-back from the right wing but Dobra and Asante seemed to get in each other’s way before either one of them could apply what would have been a simple finish.

King’s corner

Is almost met at the near post by Grimes but he could not quite connect.

Great cross by Clements

But it just had too much power on it and it evades Quigley. King keeps it in on the far side but the attack breaks down.

0-0 after 15 minutes.

