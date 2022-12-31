Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from first game of 2023
Chesterfield start 2023 at home to Scunthorpe United today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat the Iron 2-1 on Boxing Day at Glanford Park and the two sides clash again at the Technique Stadium this afternoon.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Scunthorpe United (3pm KO)
- Spireites XI: (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Banks, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Spireites 3rd; Iron 24th
- First game of 2023
For a tackle on Shrimpton as the Scunny man burst over halfway into the Town half.
35 gone, 1-1.
From Jones, not for the first time this season, on Wilson as the Iron man threatened to break into the Blues’ box.
But more last-ditch defending from the visitors stops him getting a shot on target.
Clements is getting some joy down this left side now and that’s where the latest chance came from.
But a great bit of defending by Taft stops Quigley getting on the end of a cross.
DOBRA!!!
Dobra smashes the ball high into the net from close-range after King’s cross dropped to him.
The Spireites are level after 26 minutes.
Fitzsimons could not hold Beestin’s drive and Wilson finished the rebound. 20 minutes gone.
A nice move from left to right ends in King delivering a cut-back from the right wing but Dobra and Asante seemed to get in each other’s way before either one of them could apply what would have been a simple finish.