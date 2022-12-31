Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United LIVE: Build-up to first game of 2023
Chesterfield start 2023 at home to Scunthorpe United today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat the Iron 2-1 on Boxing Day at Glanford Park and the two sides clash again at the Technique Stadium this afternoon.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Scunthorpe United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 3rd; Iron 24th
- First game of 2023
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Maguire, Banks, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
“I think they will come here knowing that we are massive favourites. There will be a big crowd here. Hopefully we can get an early goal and have an enjoyable afternoon.
““We know where their threats are and we know where we can hurt them. There is massive pressure on them to get off the bottom. There will be a different type of pressure on them.”
Long-term absentee Manny Oyeleke is making good progress and is back running.
George Cooper (thigh) is still struggling.
Referee: Scott Jackson (he was in charge of the 3-2 home win against Dover Athletic last season)
Assistant referee: Martin Chester
Assistant referee: Jack Forder
Fourth official: Benjamin Tomlinson