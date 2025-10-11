Chesterfield v Salford City LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
HT: 0-0
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City
Competitive game. A half chance or two for each side. Probably a mistake or a moment of magic wins it. Referee Oliver Mackey off injured, which got the biggest cheer of the day so far after his first-half performance.
45+
Looks like fourth official Sam Wesson has taken over refereeing duties.
40-45 mins
The biggest cheer of the day so far comes as referee Oliver Mackey can’t continue. He walks over to the tunnel area. Looks like we are going to have a change in referee before half-time.
40-45 mins
Stirk has dropped to the floor and then got back up again. Perhaps a foot injury. Hobbling. He’ll try continue until half-time.
0-0.
35-40 mins
Good defending from Daley-Campbell to stop Harris tapping home at the back post from Cesay’s cross. He turns the ball behind for a corner, which Town defend well, thanks to a thunderous block from Naylor on the edge of the box.
30-35 mins
Dunkley has headed wide from a deep Stirk corner but it was never threatening the goal.
Moments later, Bonis headed on target from Daley-Campbell’s cross but again it was never probably going in.
Down the other end, Hemming does really well to come and claim a Salford corner.
25-30 mins
More frustrations from the home fans towards the referee after a bizarre decision on the far side.
Salford’s Turton is then booked a minute later for kicking the ball away after Chesterfield were awarded a free-kick.
20-25 mins
The game has settled down now.
It remains 0-0.
15-20 mins
First bit of defending from Chesterfield as they clear their lines twice from a Garbutt long throw and then a cross from the left-back.
Gordon is then caught on the ball by Udoh but McFadzean and Dunkley manage to deal with the danger in the box.
10-15 mins
The frustration towards the referee has increased the noisel levels inside the SMH.
Chesterfield then create their first half-chance as Bonis prods wide from a Stirk whipped cross from the left.
5-10 mins
Now Paul Cook has gone into the book for giving the referee a verbal volley for that earlier decision to book Naylor.
Moments later, Bonis breaks clear, he is having his shirt pulled, and then he goes down under a challenge from Garbutt, who looked to have timed it perfectly to be fair. But should he have been awarded a free-kick before that?
The anger towards referee Oliver Mackey is already red-hot as he then gives another free-kick for the visitors.
0-5 mins
Early booking for Naylor for a challenge on Udoh, which is his fifth of the season in the league and will mean he is suspended for the next game.
Most people in the ground actually thought it was a foul the other way!
Have to say, though, that Naylor did go over the top of the ball before he himself was clattered.
KO!
We are underway!
Chesterfield wil kick towards the Kop in the first-half.
Here come the teams!
Referee Oliver Mackey leads the way as the two teams emerge from the tunnel.
They are welcomed onto the pitch by youngsters from the local football scene waving flags.
Countdown to KO
Good afternoon everyone.
Well, for almost the middle of October, it’s a very pleasant day weather-wise.
As for the football, I have no idea how this one will go. I wouldn’t be surprised if Chesterfield record a good win, lose miserably or play out a dull draw. That’s just how things are going at the moment.
And yes, if you scroll down you will see we were miles out with our predicted line-up.
Kick-off is under 20 minutes away so stay with us!
How the visitors start
Chesterfield team news confirmed
Paul Cook makes five changes from the 6-2 league defeat to Colchester United a week ago.
IN: Daley-Campbell, McFadzean, Naylor, Markanday & Bonis.
OUT: Tanton, Grimes, Fleck, Dickson & Grigg.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis.
Subs: Tanton, Donacien, Lewis, Fleck, Darcy, Berry, Dickson.
Salford boss Karl Robinson on Chesterfield:
“Everyone knows how much we have got tremendous respect for Chesterfield. We know the manager really well, they have got some really experienced players, and some quality littered right the way through their squad. We need a fully fit and motivated squad just to compete with them."