Chesterfield v Salford City LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds and match officials ahead of League Two clash
Salford boss Karl Robinson:
“We’ve learned very valuable lessons. You can see the progression through the thirds is starting to develop, we’re starting to see a better way of getting into the final third. We’re getting into the final third in a consistent manner, but our decisions in the final third have to be better. We’re young, we’re learning.
“For all the probing and the opportunities that we created late on in games it never looked like we were going to hit the back of the net, and by the time we got in the box it looked like we’d lost that bit of belief. For me it’s not an issue, I know how we can fix it, we can work on that, we can coach, develop and build confidence, but the reality at this moment in time has to be honest.”
Our predicted Blues line-up
Boot; Daley-Campbell, Naylor, Dunkley, Gordon; Oldaker, Banks; Markanday, Dobra, Berry, Grigg.
Subs: Williams, Araujo, Grimes, Jones, Jacobs, Hobson, Quigley.
Spireites injury news
Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Paddy Madden, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Devan Tanton remain out due to injury. Madden, however, is back doing some light jogging.
Salford so far
They have failed to score or win any of their first four games in all comps so far.
In the league, they have lost 2-0 at home to Port Vale and drew 0-0 at Bradford City.
While they were also beaten 2-0 at home to Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup and lost 2-0 to Port Vale again in the EFL Trophy in midweek.
Match officials
Referee: Richie Watkins (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-2 comeback win v Solihull Moors in January)
Assistant referee: Ravel Cheosiaua
Assistant referee: Andrew Aylott
Fourth official: Mark Chalkley
The odds
Chesterfield: 11/20
Draw: 14/5
Salford: 4/1
(Sky Bet)
