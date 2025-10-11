Chesterfield v Salford City LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, Donacien, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Mandeville, Dobra, Berry; Bonis.
Subs: Boot, Daley-Campbell, McFadzean, Naylor, Markanday, Darcy, Dickson.
Spireites injury news
Will Grigg (groin) is unavailable after being forced off against Colchester United last weekend. He is expected to be out for weeks rather than months.
Dylan Duffy (knee) is making progress but is not ready yet.
Janoi Donacien came through Tuesday night’s win against Burton Albion okay.
John Fleck’s withdrawal at half-time in that game was pre-planned.
Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) remain out.
Today's opponents so far...
Salford are sixth, three places and one point above Chesterfield.
They have lost their last two in the league against Grimsby Town and Bristol Rovers but before that they were on a run of three successive victories.
They have won three and lost two away from home, giving them the eighth best record in the division.
Match officials
Referee: Alan Young (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s opening day win against Barrow this season)
Assistant referee: Conall Bartlett
Assistant referee: Michael Webb
Fourth official: Andrew Hickman
The odds
Chesterfield: 23/10
Draw: 23/10
Salford City: 2/1
(Sky Bet)
Welcome back!
Chesterfield go again today when they take on Salford City at the SMH Group Stadium.
Stay tuned!