Chesterfield v Salford City LIVE: Predicted line-up, injury news, referee and odds

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Salford City - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Salford City - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action today when they host Salford City (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:37 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Hemming; Tanton, Dunkley, Donacien, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck; Mandeville, Dobra, Berry; Bonis.

Subs: Boot, Daley-Campbell, McFadzean, Naylor, Markanday, Darcy, Dickson.

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:33 BSTUpdated 10:49 BST

Spireites injury news

Will Grigg (groin) is unavailable after being forced off against Colchester United last weekend. He is expected to be out for weeks rather than months.

Dylan Duffy (knee) is making progress but is not ready yet.

Janoi Donacien came through Tuesday night’s win against Burton Albion okay.

John Fleck’s withdrawal at half-time in that game was pre-planned.

Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) remain out.

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:31 BST

Today's opponents so far...

Salford are sixth, three places and one point above Chesterfield.

They have lost their last two in the league against Grimsby Town and Bristol Rovers but before that they were on a run of three successive victories.

They have won three and lost two away from home, giving them the eighth best record in the division.

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:28 BST

Match officials

Referee: Alan Young (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s opening day win against Barrow this season)

Assistant referee: Conall Bartlett

Assistant referee: Michael Webb

Fourth official: Andrew Hickman

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:26 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 23/10

Draw: 23/10

Salford City: 2/1

(Sky Bet)

Thu, 09 Oct, 2025, 10:25 BST

Welcome back!

Chesterfield go again today when they take on Salford City at the SMH Group Stadium.

Stay tuned!

