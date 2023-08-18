News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic go head-to-head at the SMH Group Stadium today (12.30pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)

Show new updates
12:50 BST

Chesterfield respond

Horton shows nice composure to clip a cross to the far post. Colclough is there and his stooping header is on target but it is straight at Hudson.

12:47 BST

Chance for Oldham

Kitching advances down the left and delivers a cross. Norwood gets across the near post but heads it wide. First big chance of the game.

12:45 BST

15 gone

Still 0-0.

12:41 BSTUpdated 12:41 BST

Two corners

Chesterfield having a spell here now.

Got some territory.

12:39 BST

Opening minutes

As you would expect, it’s Town with all the possession, Oldham are sitting back and playing on the break.

12:35 BST

Naylor fires over

After a good dribble from Dobra in off the left flank.

Naylor was on the edge of the box but he was leaning back and it goes over.

12:30 BST

KO!

Referee Matthew Russell blows his whistle and we are underway!

Chesterfield are in their home strip, Oldham are wearing orange and blue.

12:26 BST

Here come the teams!

Some atmosphere here at a sun-soaked SMH Group Stadium.

Great noise.

We could have one hell of a game on our hands.

Don’t go anywhere!

12:24 BST

Ballsy

There’s just been a proposal pitchside. A couple called Jamie and Bethany. She said yes.

11:36 BST

Shez

John Sheridan is here today doing some TV work.

