Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from big National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
Chesterfield respond
Horton shows nice composure to clip a cross to the far post. Colclough is there and his stooping header is on target but it is straight at Hudson.
Chance for Oldham
Kitching advances down the left and delivers a cross. Norwood gets across the near post but heads it wide. First big chance of the game.
15 gone
Still 0-0.
Two corners
Chesterfield having a spell here now.
Got some territory.
Opening minutes
As you would expect, it’s Town with all the possession, Oldham are sitting back and playing on the break.
Naylor fires over
After a good dribble from Dobra in off the left flank.
Naylor was on the edge of the box but he was leaning back and it goes over.
KO!
Referee Matthew Russell blows his whistle and we are underway!
Chesterfield are in their home strip, Oldham are wearing orange and blue.
Here come the teams!
Some atmosphere here at a sun-soaked SMH Group Stadium.
Great noise.
We could have one hell of a game on our hands.
Don’t go anywhere!
Ballsy
There’s just been a proposal pitchside. A couple called Jamie and Bethany. She said yes.
Shez
John Sheridan is here today doing some TV work.