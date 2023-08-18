“It’s a big game tomorrow, probably one of the biggest home games of the season,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s early or late in the season three points is as important now or then.

“We’re looking forward to the game and Oldham are expected to bring a big following so we’re really urging our supporters to get behind the lads.

“It would be great to see all three sides of the stadium rocking and really getting behind the lads.

“Their supporters won’t just see it as a day out, they’ll be coming here wanting to win. I don’t think Oldham fans will accept being underdogs tomorrow.