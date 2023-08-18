News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up as National League title favourites clash

Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic go head-to-head at the SMH Group Stadium today (12.30pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic - live updates.
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
13:09 BST

Danny Webb on facing Oldham:

“It’s a big game tomorrow, probably one of the biggest home games of the season,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s early or late in the season three points is as important now or then.

“We’re looking forward to the game and Oldham are expected to bring a big following so we’re really urging our supporters to get behind the lads.

“It would be great to see all three sides of the stadium rocking and really getting behind the lads.

“Their supporters won’t just see it as a day out, they’ll be coming here wanting to win. I don’t think Oldham fans will accept being underdogs tomorrow.

“They’re a big club with a massive following. Their supporters won’t settle for underdogs coming here and we have to match that.”

13:05 BST

Our predicted Chesterfield line-up

Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.

Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.

13:04 BST

Away following

Oldham say they have sold just over 1,300 tickets for this game.

13:03 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra was rested in midweek but Danny Webb says he is back in contention, as is Tyrone Williams (hamstring) after missing out against Oxford City.

Bailey Clements (thigh) is doing some light training but is not available.

13:02 BST

Form guide

Spireites: WWW

Latics: LWL

13:01 BST

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Russell

Assistant referee: Scott Taylor

Assistant referee: Andrew Daniels

Fourth official: Harry Jones

13:00 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Oldham: 4/1

(Sky Bet)

11:35 BST

Big game!

The two favourites for the National League title clash this lunchtime at the SMH Group Stadium.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and updates.

COYB!

