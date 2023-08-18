Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic LIVE: Odds, referee and build-up as National League title favourites clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES
Danny Webb on facing Oldham:
“It’s a big game tomorrow, probably one of the biggest home games of the season,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s early or late in the season three points is as important now or then.
“We’re looking forward to the game and Oldham are expected to bring a big following so we’re really urging our supporters to get behind the lads.
“It would be great to see all three sides of the stadium rocking and really getting behind the lads.
“Their supporters won’t just see it as a day out, they’ll be coming here wanting to win. I don’t think Oldham fans will accept being underdogs tomorrow.
“They’re a big club with a massive following. Their supporters won’t settle for underdogs coming here and we have to match that.”
Our predicted Chesterfield line-up
Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: King, Oldaker, Jacobs, Berry, Quigley.
Away following
Oldham say they have sold just over 1,300 tickets for this game.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra was rested in midweek but Danny Webb says he is back in contention, as is Tyrone Williams (hamstring) after missing out against Oxford City.
Bailey Clements (thigh) is doing some light training but is not available.
Form guide
Spireites: WWW
Latics: LWL
Match officials
Referee: Matthew Russell
Assistant referee: Scott Taylor
Assistant referee: Andrew Daniels
Fourth official: Harry Jones
Odds
Chesterfield: 4/7
Draw: 14/5
Oldham: 4/1
(Sky Bet)
Big game!
The two favourites for the National League title clash this lunchtime at the SMH Group Stadium.
COYB!