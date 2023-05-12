Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from National League play-off final
Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).
The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.
Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.
Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.
The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
How Notts line-up
The gaffer
Great pics!
Luke Williams in his programme notes:
“Chesterfield are a side that caused us many problems during the season and in Paul Cook they have a brilliant manager with vast experience to draw on.”
Less than two hours to go!
‘Miss you, dad'
Paul Cook in his programme notes: “It will be an emotional experience for me personally today as I lost my father, Chris, not long ago. He was by far my biggest supporter throughout my playing career and in my managerial career and I know he will be watching from up above.
“He will be so proud to see me and all his family at Wembley. My mum, Eileen, will be here today, along with dad’s Liverpool scarf to bring us some luck, together with a huge turnout from other members of my family and friends. P.S - we all miss and love you, dad.”
Excited. Nervous. Terrified.
Starting to feel now
Williams expects Town to ‘disrupt’ their ‘flow'
He said: “I don’t think anybody is comfortable with us in our flow so I am sure they are going to try and disrupt our flow and rhythm. We know that they are a brilliant team as well and we have try to not allow them to feel relaxed in the game at any point so I think it is two teams who have the capability to defend well against each other and attack ferociously against each other.”
Notts County manager Luke Wiliams says they will have to play much better than what they did at the Technique Stadium in February if they are to beat Chesterfield in the play-off final.
“I was very unhappy with the performance on that day,” Williams said at his pre-match press conference this week.
“If we want to be able to win this game we will have to play far better than that and I know we are capable of that. We have to play very, very well. We have to be completely tuned in for the entire game.”