Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as National League rivals clash
Chesterfield are gunning for back-to-back wins as they host promotion rivals Notts County tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites recorded their first victory in five on Saturday against Yeovil Town.
The Magpies, meanwhile, jumped into the play-off places with a 2-0 success at Woking.
Notts could close the gap on Town to just three points with a win in Derbyshire this evening.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:04
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Notts County (7.45pm KO)
- One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd; Mapgpies 7th
Chance for Notts
Whittle gives away the ball in a dangerous position, Richardson gets to the byline and hangs up a threatening cross. Sam is well positioned six yards out but his header is soft and Loach collects.
18 gone, 0-0.
Kellermann heads over
From King’s deep free-kick from wide on the right after Mandeville was fouled.
For Whittle after a late tackle near the touchline in front of the dugouts. Whittle took a knock during the incident as well and was down for a couple of minutes but he is okay now.
Decent start
From the Blues in the first three minutes.
Kellermann has just hit a first-time half-volley well over the bar from the edge of the area.
Some noise from both sets of fans.
And we’re off!
COYB!
Here come the teams!
Deafening noise!
This really should be a Football League fixture.
Countdown to kick-off
Notts County’s players have just finished their warm-up and received a very loud reception from the visiting fans who have packed out the away end.
The home fans respond with a chorus of ‘We’re all Town aren’t we.’
Just under 10 minutes until kick-off.
Chesterfield team news confirmed - one change
One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.
Tom Denton (ankle) misses out.
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante.
Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.