Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as National League rivals clash

Chesterfield are gunning for back-to-back wins as they host promotion rivals Notts County tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 6:32 pm
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.

The second-placed Spireites recorded their first victory in five on Saturday against Yeovil Town.

The Magpies, meanwhile, jumped into the play-off places with a 2-0 success at Woking.

Notts could close the gap on Town to just three points with a win in Derbyshire this evening.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:04

  Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Notts County (7.45pm KO)
  • One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.
  • (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.
  • Spireites 2nd; Mapgpies 7th
Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 20:04

Chance for Notts

Whittle gives away the ball in a dangerous position, Richardson gets to the byline and hangs up a threatening cross. Sam is well positioned six yards out but his header is soft and Loach collects.

18 gone, 0-0.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:57

Kellermann heads over

From King’s deep free-kick from wide on the right after Mandeville was fouled.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:54

Booking

For Whittle after a late tackle near the touchline in front of the dugouts. Whittle took a knock during the incident as well and was down for a couple of minutes but he is okay now.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:49

Decent start

From the Blues in the first three minutes.

Kellermann has just hit a first-time half-volley well over the bar from the edge of the area.

Some noise from both sets of fans.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:44

And we’re off!

COYB!

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:41

Here come the teams!

Deafening noise!

This really should be a Football League fixture.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 19:36

Countdown to kick-off

Notts County’s players have just finished their warm-up and received a very loud reception from the visiting fans who have packed out the away end.

The home fans respond with a chorus of ‘We’re all Town aren’t we.’

Just under 10 minutes until kick-off.

Stay tuned for all the big talking points from another big game in the National League.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:52

Chesterfield team news confirmed - one change

One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.

Tom Denton (ankle) misses out.

(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante.

Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:46

How the visitors line-up

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 18:22

We go again

