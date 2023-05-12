News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Live

Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Ruben Rodrigues equalises again in extra time in National League play-off final

Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:01 BST
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates from National League play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates from National League play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates from National League play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.

Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.

The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.

Most Popular

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
18:15 BST

Here we go...

The penalties will be taken at the Notts County end.

18:12 BST

Penalties!

We go to penalties. 2-2. Stunning game. Notts County have swapped their keeper for the shootout, which will decide who is promoted to the Football League. Gulp.

18:09 BST

Two minutes added

2-2.

This is so tense.

18:09 BST

Notts change keeper

Notts have subbed off Slocombe and brought on Mair, who must be a penalty-saving expert.

18:08 BST

Jones goes close

The winger almost finds the top corner with a curling shot from out wide.

18:04 BST

Five to go

Still 2-2. Town look shattered. Notts are having all of the ball.

17:57 BST

Goal for Notts County: 2-2

Rodrigues hits a volley into the ground and it loops up and over Fitzsimons. Freak goal.

17:53 BST

Spireites sub

Dobra, who has run his race, is replaced by Maguire. 15 minutes to go. COYB!

17:51 BST

Half-time in extra-time

Dobra’s wonder goal has Chesterfield back in front. 2-1.

17:46 BST

Three minutes added

Chesterfield lead 2-1.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:National LeagueNotts CountyChesterfieldWembleyLeague TwoSpireitesBlues