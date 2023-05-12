Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Ruben Rodrigues equalises again in extra time in National League play-off final
Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).
The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.
Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.
Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.
The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Here we go...
The penalties will be taken at the Notts County end.
Penalties!
We go to penalties. 2-2. Stunning game. Notts County have swapped their keeper for the shootout, which will decide who is promoted to the Football League. Gulp.
Two minutes added
2-2.
This is so tense.
Notts change keeper
Notts have subbed off Slocombe and brought on Mair, who must be a penalty-saving expert.
Jones goes close
The winger almost finds the top corner with a curling shot from out wide.
Five to go
Still 2-2. Town look shattered. Notts are having all of the ball.
Goal for Notts County: 2-2
Rodrigues hits a volley into the ground and it loops up and over Fitzsimons. Freak goal.
Spireites sub
Dobra, who has run his race, is replaced by Maguire. 15 minutes to go. COYB!
Half-time in extra-time
Dobra’s wonder goal has Chesterfield back in front. 2-1.
Three minutes added
Chesterfield lead 2-1.