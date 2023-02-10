News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Referee, odds, predicted line-ups and build-up to National League clash

Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.
The Spireites have dropped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.

Today’s visitors have only lost one of 30 league games.

The reverse fixture at Meadow Lane earlier in the season finished 2-2.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
  • Spireites 5th; Magpies 1st
Our Spireites predicted line-up

Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Banks, Dobra; McCallum.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough, Quigley.

Spireites injury news

Apart from McCallum, Paul Cook will have the same squad to choose from.

Cook said they are awaiting results of a groin scan for Akwasi Asante.

Striker signs!

In case you missed it yesterday, Chesterfield have signed striker Paul McCallum, 29, on from Dagenham and Redbridge until the end of the season.

He is likely to make his debut today!

Langstaff and Scott

Notts’ front pair have scored 37 goals between them this season in the league (Langstaff 24, Scott 13).

Key man suspended

Notts will be without the suspended Ruben Rodrigues, who has scored 12 goals this season, after he was sent off last weekend.

Notts’ last defeat

County have not lost a game in the league for nearly five months.

Their only defeat came at Dorking Wanderers on September 17.

Magpies’ away form

The league leaders have the best away record in the division with 11 wins, four draws and just the one defeat so far this season.

Town’s home record

The defeat to Woking in midweek was Chesterfield’s third on home soil this season.

They still have the third best home record in the division, with 11 wins and three defeats from 14 games.

Match officials

Referee: Matt Corlett (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 3-1 win against Barnet this season)

Assistant referee: Jonathon Block

Assistant referee: Andrew Gray

Fourth official: Darren Rogers

Odds

Chesterfield: 12/5

Draw: 12/5

Notts County: 19/20

(Sky Bet)

