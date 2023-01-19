News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Pitch inspection to take place ahead of big National League clash

Welcome to our live matchday blog for what is a huge game at the top of the National League.

By Liam Norcliffe
12 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.

Chesterfield are fourth, 13 points behind leaders and today’s opponents Notts County, but they do have four games in hand.

It is set to be a cracker in front of a bumper crowd at the Technique Stadium (5.20pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Notts 1st
  • Pitch inspection at 12noon
Spireites injury news

Danny Webb said yesterday that Chesterfield have a fully fit squad so hopefully that means that Joe Quigley has recovered from the illness that ruled him out against West Brom in midweek.

Notts County predicted line-up

Slocombe; Cameron, Baldwin, Brindley, Chicksen, Nemane; Palmer, O’Brien; Rodrigues, Scott, Langstaff.

Liam’s predicted line-up

Fitsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Williams, Banks, Colclough, Asante, Tshimanga.

Pitch inspection announced

There will be a pitch inspection at 12noon to determine whether today’s game goes ahead.

The feeling is had kick-off been at 3pm then it would be fine but with it being 5.20pm then it looks doubtful because it’s only getting colder from that point onwards.

Fingers crossed!

Hope for Chesterfield

Notts are flying at the top of the league but Chesterfield can perhaps take some encouragement from the fact the Magpies have drawn two of their last three league games and lost to Maidstone United on penalties in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Deadly duo

Notts striker Langstaff and Scott have scored 35 goals between them this season since joining from Gateshead in the summer.

Chesterfield’s home record

As much as Notts have a great away record, the Spireites have been strong at home, winning 10 and losing two of their 12 games at the Technique. Paul Cook’s men have also won all of their last six in the league on home turf.

Notts County’s away form

Unsurprinsingly, the league leaders have the best away record in the division.

They have won nine, drew four and lost one. They have scored a whopping 42 goals on their travels, which is double the amount Chesterfield have bagged.

Match officials

Referee: Scott Tallis (he was in charge for the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture)

Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley

Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis

Fourth official: Dean Watson

Odds

Chesterfield: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Notts: 11/10

(Sky Bet)

