Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Early team news, Spireites predicted line-up and build-up to kick-off
Chesterfield are gunning for back-to-back wins as they host promotion rivals Notts County tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites recorded their first victory in five on Saturday against Yeovil Town.
The Magpies, meanwhile, jumped into the play-off places with a 2-0 success at Woking.
Notts could close the gap on Town to just three points with a win in Derbyshire this evening.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
- Spireites 2nd; Mapgpies 7th
Quick round-up
Nathan Tyson has returned to Chesterfield after his short loan spell at Alfreton Town and is back in training after suffering an injury.
Transfer latest
Chesterfield appear unlikely to add to their squad before Tuesday night’s game against Notts County.
Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery
Chesterfield midfielder Jak McCourt is set for a ‘while’ on the sidelines with a bad ankle injury.
Liam’s predicted line-up
Chesterfield face promotion rivals Notts County at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm KO).
Injury news for tonight
Paul Cook will still have limited numbers to choose from when Chesterfield host promotion rivals Notts County on Tuesday night.
Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb:
“We’ve got to be on it. They (Notts County) a good footballing team. Whether the pitch conditions allow them to play the way they want to play, we’ll see. We’re going to have to be on our game to get anything from it.
“We’re going to need it all tomorrow. We’re going to need a bit of luck. We’ve got to be on our game. We’ve got to defend well and attack well. Because anything less won’t do.
“I think tomorrow will be a different kind of game [in comparison to Yeovil]. Big crowd, local derby. We’ve got to make sure the performance matches the result.
“It’s a massive game but it is no bigger than Saturday. We’ve got to make sure that we back up Saturday’s result on Tuesday.”
Notts captain Kyle Cameron:
“This is probably the best time we could ask to go there,” Cameron told the Nottingham Post.
“I think obviously they’re in transition at the moment with the new manager.
“Obviously, he is trying to put his philosophy in place and his way of playing onto Chesterfield.
“They are in transition at the moment and we’re kind of picking up in form.
“It will be it’ll be a good game tomorrow and hopefully we can do the same as Saturday and have a good dominant away of performance and come up with a result.”
Sold out
Notts have completely sold out the away end tonight so we should be in for a big crowd and a cracking atmosphere.
Match odds
Chesterfield: 11/8
Draw: 21/10
Notts County: 9/5
County’s top scorers
Kyle Wootton: 15
Cal Roberts: 11
Ruben Rodrigues: 10
Elisha Sam: 4
Kyle Cameron: 4
