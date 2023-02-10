News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Armando Dobra cancels out Macaulay Langstaff opener

Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
55 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.

The Spireites have dropped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.

Today’s visitors have only lost one of 30 league games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reverse fixture at Meadow Lane earlier in the season finished 2-2.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
  • Spireites 5th; Magpies 1st
  • Spireites Xi: Three changes from the defeat to Woking. IN: Fitzsimons, Jones, Akinola OUT: Covolan, Oldaker, Colclough (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Banks, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, McCallum.
  • Three changes from defeat to Woking
Show new updates

10 to go

COYB!

Double Spireites sub - 75 minutes

McCallum and Colclough replace Horton and Quigley.

Booking

For Sheckleford.

Goal for Notts County: 1-2

Chicksen turns in Nemane’s cross.

72 on the clock.

Notts pen shout

Just before that sub Notts had a penalty shout against Palmer but the appeals fell on deaf ears.

Spireites sub - 67 minutes

Jones off, Sheckleford on.

That’s a result of King’s red card.

KING SENT OFF

King receives his second yellow card and is sent off.

The Spireites are down to 10 men. with 25 minutes to go.

So close!

How nobody got a touch to turn in Dobra’s cross I will never know!

Town on the front foot here.

Booking

For Quigley. Home fans not happy with that decision.

King

We believe King may have been booked after Chesterfield scored. If so, that’s his 10th of the season and will be suspended for the next two matches.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Notts CountyChesterfieldSpireites