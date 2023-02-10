Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Armando Dobra cancels out Macaulay Langstaff opener
Chesterfield host league leaders Notts County today (5.20pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth in the table after losing three on the bounce.
Today’s visitors have only lost one of 30 league games.
The reverse fixture at Meadow Lane earlier in the season finished 2-2.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Notts County (5.20pm KO)
- Spireites 5th; Magpies 1st
- Spireites Xi: Three changes from the defeat to Woking. IN: Fitzsimons, Jones, Akinola OUT: Covolan, Oldaker, Colclough (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Banks, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, McCallum.
- Three changes from defeat to Woking
Just before that sub Notts had a penalty shout against Palmer but the appeals fell on deaf ears.
King receives his second yellow card and is sent off.
The Spireites are down to 10 men. with 25 minutes to go.
How nobody got a touch to turn in Dobra’s cross I will never know!
Town on the front foot here.