Chesterfield v Notts County LIVE: Andy Dallas scores penalty to put Spireites in front in National League play-off final
Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).
The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.
Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.
Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.
The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
In front at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Notts County
The Spireites deservedly lead thanks to Dallas’ early penalty. They’ve exploited Notts’ high-line several times and could be further in front.
Three minutes added
Town lead 1-0.
Dallas
Runs in behind again but the offside flag goes up this time.
He is looking to make that run all the time.
Booking
For Bostock for a foul on Dobra, who tried to burst past him on the left.
Fitzsimons parries from Nemane
Notts are having a good spell here and Town have been pressed back a little now.
30 on the clock
Chesterfield, who are playing very well, lead 1-0.
Chance for Dallas
He beats the offside trap again, drives into the box, perhaps overruns it a tad, the angle is against him, and his poked effort is turned behind by Slocombe for a corner.
Notts chance
King makes a vital interception around the penalty spot to to stop Rodrigues getting a shot off.
Slocombe parries
A well-worked move sees Mandeville break into the box again, the angle is tight, but he forces the Notts keeper to parry again.
Chance for Town
As Mandeville breaks into the box down the left, he cuts the ball back into a dangerous area, but Notts scramble it clear.
The Blues are looking dangerous every time they go forward.