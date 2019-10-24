Chesterfield v Notts County: Early team news, current form and return of Kristian Dennis as Spireites aim for three consecutive National League wins

Chesterfield will be aiming to make it three consecutive wins in the National League when they face in-form Notts County in a televised clash at the Proact on Saturday (5.20pm).

The Spireites recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season against AFC Fylde and Wrexham to edge themselves out of the relegation zone and up to 18th.

However, Town were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round by Wrexham on Tuesday night in a game which manager John Sheridan made six changes, although three were enforced due to injuries.

Saturday's clash will see Sheridan face one of his old clubs in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Current form

Chesterfield have won three of their last five and four of their last seven in the National League.

After a difficult start with no wins in their first 10 matches, the Spireites have moved two points clear of the drop zone and are nine points behind their opponents this weekend.

Notts County are top of the form table with four wins and a draw in their last five in the league, and just two defeats in their last 15, a run which has seen them climb into the play-off positions into 5th.

The Magpies have the second best defence in the league behind leaders FC Halifax Town with just 17 goals conceded, and their last defeat came against Bromley away on September 21.

What is the Chesterfield team news?

As mentioned already, Sheridan made six changes in midweek in the FA Cup loss to Wrexham.

Defender Anthony Gerrard played 90 minutes at the Racecourse Ground in his first start since September 7 due to a hamstring injury.

Fellow defender David Buchanan, who has been out injured for almost two months, was among the unused substitutes on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Shwan Jalal was not in the matchday squad due a groin injury picked up last Saturday and he will be assessed ahead of Saturday.

Midfielder Curtis Weston was not selected against Wrexham because of a bruised foot but it is hoped he will be okay to play against County.

But Sam Wedgbury will be out of action for around one month due to a calf injury which he suffered against Wrexham in the FA Cup home tie.

Possible team v Notts County (4-1-3-2): Jalal; Yarney, Evans, Hollis, Sheridan; Smith; Rowley, Nepomuceno; Fondop, Denton. Subs: Coddington, Gerrard, Mandeville, Boden, Spyrou.

When was John Sheridan in charge of Notts County and what happened?

Sheridan was appointed County boss in the summer of 2016 but was sacked in January 2017 after a run of nine consecutive defeats which left them one point above the League Two relegation zone.

In total, he won just six out of 24 league games.

County chairman at the time, Alan Hardy, said Sheridan was sacked for gross misconduct after an "appalling" verbal outburst in which he threatened officials during a defeat by Wycombe.

The referee's report from the Wycombe match said Sheridan repeatedly swore at fourth official Matthew Donohue and also threatened to "knock him out".

Sheridan was a given a five-match touchline ban as a result of his outburst.

Who is Notts County's manager?

Neal Ardley took over at Meadow Lane in November 2018 after his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

The 47-year-old could not stop County being relegated from League Two last season, and in doing so it lost them the tag of being the 'world's oldest Football League club'.

This season is the first time in their history that the Magpies - a founding member of the Football League in 1888 - are playing non-league football.

Who is Notts County's top scorer

Kristian Dennis played for Chesterfield between 2016 and 2018 before joining the Magpies.

The 29-year-old scored 21 goals for Town in the 17/18 season but it was not enough to stop them being relegated from League Two.

Dennis currently has seven goals to his name so far this season.

Who else do Notts County have?

County certainly have a lot of experience in their squad with the likes of Ben Turner, Richard Brindley, Jim O'Brien, Michael Doyle, Wes Thomas and Nathan Tyson.

They also have the younger brother of Liverpool and England star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Christian, 21, who is a full-back, in their ranks.

Previous encounters

Notts County hold the better record with 28 wins compared to Chesterfield's 21.

The two teams last met in March 2018 in League Two when the Spireites won 3-1 at the Proact with the goals coming from Sid Nelson, Zavon Hines and Kristian Dennis.

Chesterfield's starting line-up in that game was: Ramsdale, Barry, Kellett, Nelson, Whitmore, Talbot, Reed, Weir, Brown, Hines, Dennis.