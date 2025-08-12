Chesterfield v Mansfield Town LIVE: Visitors take early lead as rivals clash in Carabao Cup
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 1 Mansfield Town: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
20-25 mins
Dwyer lines-up a free-kick from a dangerous position on the edge of the box but his attempt hits the wall.
Down the other end, Markanday floats a free-kick to the back, Dunkley wins it and heads it back across goal, but it drifted wide of the post.
Moments, a counter sees Stirk get down the left, he tries to pick out Grigg in the middle, the striker stretched for it but he couldn’t reach it. Applause all round for the move, though.
15-20 mins
Dobra brings a great low save out of Roberts, who dived low to his right to keep out a drilled shot after Grigg chested the ball down into Dobra’s path.
10-15 mins
Grigg, Markanday and Darcy combine, with the latter aving a shot deflected behind for a corner.
Chesterfield are playing some lovely football but it’s the Stags who lead.
5-10 mins
Chesterfield are behind but they’ve actually started this game really well. They are on the front-foot and are playing with a high tempo.
Goal for Mansfield: 0-1
The visitors take the lead inside two minutes, Oates took a pass in his stride and found the bottom corner from inside the area. It was a neat finish.
0-5 mins
Former Spireite Bowery goes into the book after just 30 seconds after tripping Dobra as he tried to scamper away down the left.
From the resulting free-kick, Darcy whips into the near post, Grigg flicks a leg at it, but keeper Roberts holds.
KO!
We are underway!
A huge roar goes up and we are off!
What a noise!
The teams are welcomed by a wall of noise.
A derby day seven years in the making.
This could be epic.
Not long now
The atmosphere is raucous at a sun-drenched SMH Group Stadium. Verbal exchanges aplenty. Having not played each other in seven years, this is a rivalry which has been desperate to be renewed. Certainly no love lost.
The atmosphere is building
There’s still half an hour to go until kick-off but the atmosphere is building.
A large number of Stags fans have been in the ground since about 7pm and they have been making a racket with their drum.
Both sets of players out warming-up. The ground looks magnificent. What an occasion.
Police escort for Stags fans
How the visitors start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes from the 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
IN: Dibley-Dias, Darcy and Grigg.
OUT: Naylor, Duffy and Bonis.
First starts for Darcy and Dibley-Dias. No Fleck, Hobson, Berry or Madden in the squad.
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Dibley-Dias; Markanday, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Sheckleford, Grimes, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Mandeville, Duffy, Bonis.
'Throwing money at it' - more from Clough on Chesterfield:
"They have brought in an awful lot of players. They just missed out in the play-offs last year and they will be trying to get promoted this year. I think they are one of the favourites and probably rightly so. They have been throwing money at it for a few years now. I think they had a bigger budget when they were in the Conference than most League One sides. They lost nearly £70,000 a week to win the Conference so it shows what they are throwing at it.”
'Fans have been waiting for this for a long time' - Danny Webb
“I don’t need to try and big it up to all the supporters, do I? It has been seven years since we played them last, and they won that game. So, it’d be nice to not only beat our rivals, but get our own back on a team that beat us last time we played.
“A lot of the big teams come in; all the Premier League teams come in a lot in the second round. So that could be a great day out for the fans. But I think initially this is a game that our supporters have been waiting for a long time. “
“It’s going to be a really, really good atmosphere, and probably a much better atmosphere than it would be at any other Carabao Cup in the country that night.”
Clough says Stags 'not fluent' yet
Speaking after losing 2-1 late on against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, he said: “It’s a shattering blow so late in the game. To be one up with 20 minutes to go we should be getting at least a point from the game.
"Our display was scratchy again and not very fluent. I thought Doncaster looked the better team and are carrying momentum from last season, and looked more fluent which will be the case for a few weeks.
"So when we’re not as fluent as we’d like to be, we’ve got to battle and scrap to get a point out of a game like today, and if you really defend properly you might get three.
"We’ll take little bits from the game and little positives, similar to last week, but no points. While we’re in this little stage of settling down and trying to integrate the new players, we need to get a point or two. We had a great chance to do that today so we get back to the training ground and get ready for Chesterfield.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Sheckleford, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Stirk; Mandeville, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Hemming, Daley-Campbell, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Dibley-Dias, Markanday, Duffy, Bonis.
Spireites squad news
Devan Tanton (ankle) is definitely out.
James Berry (tight hamstring) is unlikely to feature.
John Fleck (cracked rib) could be involved.