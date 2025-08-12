Chesterfield v Mansfield Town LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds as rivals clash in Carabao Cup
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Mansfield Town: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
'Throwing money at it' - more from Clough on Chesterfield:
"They have brought in an awful lot of players. They just missed out in the play-offs last year and they will be trying to get promoted this year. I think they are one of the favourites and probably rightly so. They have been throwing money at it for a few years now. I think they had a bigger budget when they were in the Conference than most League One sides. They lost nearly £70,000 a week to win the Conference so it shows what they are throwing at it.”
'Fans have been waiting for this for a long time' - Danny Webb
“I don’t need to try and big it up to all the supporters, do I? It has been seven years since we played them last, and they won that game. So, it’d be nice to not only beat our rivals, but get our own back on a team that beat us last time we played.
“A lot of the big teams come in; all the Premier League teams come in a lot in the second round. So that could be a great day out for the fans. But I think initially this is a game that our supporters have been waiting for a long time. “
“It’s going to be a really, really good atmosphere, and probably a much better atmosphere than it would be at any other Carabao Cup in the country that night.”
Clough says Stags 'not fluent' yet
Speaking after losing 2-1 late on against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, he said: “It’s a shattering blow so late in the game. To be one up with 20 minutes to go we should be getting at least a point from the game.
"Our display was scratchy again and not very fluent. I thought Doncaster looked the better team and are carrying momentum from last season, and looked more fluent which will be the case for a few weeks.
"So when we’re not as fluent as we’d like to be, we’ve got to battle and scrap to get a point out of a game like today, and if you really defend properly you might get three.
"We’ll take little bits from the game and little positives, similar to last week, but no points. While we’re in this little stage of settling down and trying to integrate the new players, we need to get a point or two. We had a great chance to do that today so we get back to the training ground and get ready for Chesterfield.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; Sheckleford, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Fleck, Stirk; Mandeville, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Hemming, Daley-Campbell, Lewis, Naylor, Butterfield, Dibley-Dias, Markanday, Duffy, Bonis.
Spireites squad news
Devan Tanton (ankle) is definitely out.
James Berry (tight hamstring) is unlikely to feature.
John Fleck (cracked rib) could be involved.
It's been a while...
The Spireites and the Stags will clash for the first time in seven years. The last meeting came in April 2018, which Mansfield won 1-0, which was a devastating blow to Chesterfield’s survival hopes, which ultimately ended in relegation from League Two.
Chesterfield have not beaten their fierce rivals in the league since December 2007, but they have beaten them in the cup in that time, winning 1-0 away in the EFL Trophy in November 2013.
The Blues have never beaten Mansfield since moving to the SMH Group Stadium, albeit it is only two games.
Can they put that right tonight?
Time to set the record straight
Chesterfield have not been in the second round of the Carabao Cup since they reached the fourth round in 2006.
They have not progressed beyond the first round in their last 12 attempts (they weren’t in it for six years when they were in the National League)
Crossing the divide
Chesterfield have got former Mansfield players Tom Naylor and Ryan Stirk in their ranks.
While the Stags have got ex-Spireites Jordan Bowery and Louis Reed.
Match officials
Referee: Adam Herczeg (was in charge of Norwich v Millwall in the Championship on Saturday)
Assistant referee: Andrew Fox
Assistant referee: Darren Williams
Fourth Official: Christopher Husband
The odds
Chesterfield: 5/4
Draw: 23/10
Mansfield: 19/10
(Sky Bet)
Eeeeeeeek!
How are the nerves?
Ever since the draw was made, this game has dominated talk between both sets of fans.
It could be lively!