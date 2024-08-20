Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Manchester City U21s - LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
City's youths
Emile Heskey's son starts for Man City. That makes me feel very old. Nico O'Reilly started v Man Utd in Community Shield. Line-up is made up of 3x 17-year-olds, 5 who are 18, 2x19 and one veteran at 20.
How Man City start
Wint, Henderson-Hall, Simpson-Pusey, Alleyne, Samuel, Wright, Sodje, Okeke, Heskey, O'Reilly, Alfa-Ruprecht. Subs: Naylor, Brits, Gray, Mukasa, Oboavwoduo, Dickson, Warhurst.
Chesterfield team news confirmed
11 changes from the 5-0 league win against Crewe on Saturday.
Rinaldo; Williams, Grimes, Araujo, Horton; Jones, Akinola; Drummond, Hobson, Jacobs; Quigley.
Subs: Boot; Daley-Campbell, Jessop, Cook, Mohiuddin, Oldaker, Berry.
So that’s a debut for young keeper Rinaldo and first starts for Araujo and Drummond. And first appearances of the season for Williams, Horton and Jones.
Don't you feel old
Man City have got former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey’s son, Jaden, in their academy squad. He’s 18 and was born in 2005. That makes me feel very old.
Our Spireites predicted line-up
Boot; Jessop, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Akinola; Jacobs, Hobson, Berry; Drummond.
A reminder
That there will be no extra-time if the score is level after 90 minutes and that it will go straight to penalties. Each team will be awarded one point for the draw, and whoever succeeds on pens gets another point.
Clubs have to adhere to rules around team selection otherwise they will be fined £5,000. Basically, they can’t field what would be deemed a ‘weakened’ side.
Match officials
Referee: Elliot Bell (was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-1 defeat to York City at the end of last season)
Assistant referee: Thomas Harty
Assistant referee: Richard Wigglesworth
Fourth official: Stephen Wade
The odds
Chesterfield: 11/10
Draw: 12/5
Man City: 9/5
(Sky Bet)
More cup action!
It was the Carabao Cup last week, this time it is the first of three group games in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
The talented youths of Premier League champions Manchester City are the visitors this evening.
