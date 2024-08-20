Live

Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s LIVE: Predicted line-up, odds and referee for Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Chesterfield v Manchester City Under-21s - live updates.Chesterfield v Manchester City Under-21s - live updates.
Chesterfield v Manchester City Under-21s - live updates.
Chesterfield start their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign at home to Manchester City under-21s tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Manchester City U21s - LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

15:53 BST

Don't you feel old

Man City have got former England and Liverpool striker Emile Heskey’s son, Jaden, in their academy squad. He’s 18 and was born in 2005. That makes me feel very old.

15:50 BST

Our Spireites predicted line-up

Boot; Jessop, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Akinola; Jacobs, Hobson, Berry; Drummond.

15:44 BST

A reminder

That there will be no extra-time if the score is level after 90 minutes and that it will go straight to penalties. Each team will be awarded one point for the draw, and whoever succeeds on pens gets another point.

Clubs have to adhere to rules around team selection otherwise they will be fined £5,000. Basically, they can’t field what would be deemed a ‘weakened’ side.

15:39 BSTUpdated 15:40 BST

Match officials

Referee: Elliot Bell (was in charge of Chesterfield’s 2-1 defeat to York City at the end of last season)

Assistant referee: Thomas Harty

Assistant referee: Richard Wigglesworth

Fourth official: Stephen Wade

15:37 BST

The odds

Chesterfield: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Man City: 9/5

(Sky Bet)

15:36 BST

More cup action!

It was the Carabao Cup last week, this time it is the first of three group games in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The talented youths of Premier League champions Manchester City are the visitors this evening.

Stay tuned!

Related topics:Manchester CityChesterfieldBristol Street Motors Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.