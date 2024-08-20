Live

Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s LIVE: Darren Oldaker curls home free-kick equaliser in Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 20:37 BST
Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Chesterfield v Manchester City under-21s - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Chesterfield start their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign at home to Manchester City under-21s tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Manchester City U21s - LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:39 BST

More Town subs - 83 mins

Mohiuddin and Berry replace Akinola and Jacobs.

20:36 BST

GOAL! 1-1

Oldaker curls in a great free-kick within minutes of coming on. 1-1.

20:30 BST

Triple sub for Town - 75 mins

Oldaker, Cook and Daley-Campbell replace Hobson, Quigley and Jones.

20:22 BST

Chance for Town

Horton delivers a teasing cross from the left and Quigley tries to get on the end of it at the near post but he couldn’t make contact.

20:13 BST

Booking

For O’Reilly for pulling back Akinola.

20:09 BST

Goal for Man City: 0-1

Wright curls in an excellent free-kick from the edge of the box.

20:01 BST

Second-half begins

We are back underway. 0-0.

20:00 BST

Attendance

2,446.

19:48 BST

Goalless at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Man City U21.

Spireites have gone close through Quigley, Drummond and Araujo. O'Reilly's chip hit the crossbar for City. Overall, bit flat from Chesterfield. All of City's youngsters are so comfortable on the ball.

19:48 BST

Off the line

Araujo’s flicked attempt from a corner is cleared off the line just before half-time.

19:41 BST

Close

Jacobs win possession high up the pitch, he slips in Drummond inside the box and he opens up his body and curls a shot just wide of the far post.

19:33 BST

Dangerous attack

Good headed clearance from Grimes to cut-out Ruprecht’s cross from the right.

Chesterfield haven’t created anything for a while and they keep giving the ball away.

19:31 BST

30 gone

Still 0-0. City’s youths are all comfortable on the ball and are dominating possession. It’s a bit flat from a Chesterfield point of view.

19:21 BST

Off the bar

O’Reilly hits the woodwork with a clever chip from inside the area but it bounces down off the crossbar and Town clear.

19:15 BST

Quigley goes close

Wint tips around the post from Quigley’s low curling strike after Wright gave away possession for City.

From the resulting corner, Williams has a fierce volley blocked.

19:13 BST

City sub - 13

Sodje has been forced off injured and he has been replaced by Oboavwoduo.

19:09 BSTUpdated 19:11 BST

0-0

Eight minutes gone and it’s still 0-0, but already you can see that City are playing the City way. Pep’s methods are clearly filtering all the way down the academy system.

Paul Cook started watching this one from up in the stand but he’s down on the touchline now.

19:04 BST

It’s Jacobs on the left and Drummond on the right for Chesterfield. And then Hobson is centrally behind Quigley.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldManchester CityBristol Street Motors Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.