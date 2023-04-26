News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Maidstone United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as Spireites can secure third place

Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.

The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.

All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.

Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.

Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES

16:56 BST

Dobra and Dallas

A first proper look at Dobra behind Dallas. Something we’ve all been looking forward to for a while. Got a lot of potential.

16:42 BST

It’s been a while...

Dobra makes his first start since February 18 and Clements makes his first start since February 28. Will ask about Maguire and Banks after the game.

16:34 BST

How the visitors line-up

16:31 BSTUpdated 16:33 BST

Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes

IN: Clements, Jones, Dobra

OUT: Maguire, Banks, McCallum

(4-2-3-1Fi) tzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.

Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.

16:17 BST

10:43 BST

Stay off the pitch!

The club has said that players and management staff will return to the pitch after the final whistle today to acknowledge the supporters and that it is vitally important that supporters stay off the pitch.

10:42 BST

Arrive early!

The Spireites have said: “We’re expecting a big crowd at the Technique Stadium later today for the visit of Maidstone United (5:30pm KO). Please ensure you arrive early to prevent large queues before kick-off.”

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023, 11:06 BST

Our predicted line-up

We’ll go for two changes with Jones and Dobra replacing Oldaker and McCallum.

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023, 11:04 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra is ‘definitely available’ for selection, says coach Danny Webb.

There are no other injury concerns.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:35 BSTUpdated 11:38 BST

Maidstone manager

Is former Wolves and Colchester United manager George Elokobi, aged 37.

A former captain of Maidstone, he took over from Hakan Hayrettin, who was sacked in January.

Elokobi initially took over as caretaker manager but was appointed fully in March.

