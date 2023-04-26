Chesterfield v Maidstone United LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates as Spireites can secure third place
Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).
The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.
All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.
Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES
Dobra and Dallas
A first proper look at Dobra behind Dallas. Something we’ve all been looking forward to for a while. Got a lot of potential.
It’s been a while...
Dobra makes his first start since February 18 and Clements makes his first start since February 28. Will ask about Maguire and Banks after the game.
How the visitors line-up
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
IN: Clements, Jones, Dobra
OUT: Maguire, Banks, McCallum
(4-2-3-1Fi) tzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.
Stay tuned!
Stay off the pitch!
The club has said that players and management staff will return to the pitch after the final whistle today to acknowledge the supporters and that it is vitally important that supporters stay off the pitch.
Arrive early!
The Spireites have said: “We’re expecting a big crowd at the Technique Stadium later today for the visit of Maidstone United (5:30pm KO). Please ensure you arrive early to prevent large queues before kick-off.”
Our predicted line-up
We’ll go for two changes with Jones and Dobra replacing Oldaker and McCallum.
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra is ‘definitely available’ for selection, says coach Danny Webb.
There are no other injury concerns.
Maidstone manager
Is former Wolves and Colchester United manager George Elokobi, aged 37.
A former captain of Maidstone, he took over from Hakan Hayrettin, who was sacked in January.
Elokobi initially took over as caretaker manager but was appointed fully in March.