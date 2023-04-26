News you can trust since 1855
Live

Chesterfield v Maidstone United LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee

Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.

The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.

All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.

Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.

Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES

11:06 BST

Our predicted line-up

We’ll go for two changes with Jones and Dobra replacing Oldaker and McCallum.

Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.

Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.

11:04 BST

Spireites injury news

Armando Dobra is ‘definitely available’ for selection, says coach Danny Webb.

There are no other injury concerns.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:35 BSTUpdated 11:38 BST

Maidstone manager

Is former Wolves and Colchester United manager George Elokobi, aged 37.

A former captain of Maidstone, he took over from Hakan Hayrettin, who was sacked in January.

Elokobi initially took over as caretaker manager but was appointed fully in March.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:32 BST

November 26

Is the last time Maidstone won a league a game.

Five months ago.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:29 BST

Maidstone’s current form

Is awful.

They have collected just one point from their last 10 games.

In that sequence they have scored only seven, conceding 25 times.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:27 BST

Maidstone’s top scorer

Is Jack Barham with nine goals.

Regan Booty is next with seven.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:26 BST

100 goals

That is how many today’s opponents have conceded this campaign.

Promoted last season as champions, but relegated straight back down one year later.

They have only won five games all season and are 25 points behind 20th.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:23 BSTUpdated 11:24 BST

Match officials

Referee: Sam Mulhall (he was in charge of the 3-1 home defeat to Coalville Town in the FA Trophy).

Assistant referee: Daniel Woolley

Assistant referee: Timothy Walker

Fourth official: Edgar Brown

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:21 BSTUpdated 11:24 BST

Odds

Chesterfield: 1/8

Draw: 6/1

Maidstone: 14/1

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023, 11:20 BST

And just like that...

It’s the last day of the season!

It doesn’t seem two minutes since Dorking away on the opening day.

But of course there is still more football to come as Chesterfield will be involved in the play-offs.

COYB!

