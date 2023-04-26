Chesterfield v Maidstone United LIVE: Injury news, predicted line-ups, odds and referee
Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).
The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.
All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.
Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES
Our predicted line-up
We’ll go for two changes with Jones and Dobra replacing Oldaker and McCallum.
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Maguire; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Colclough; Dallas.
Subs: Williams, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Quigley, McCallum.
Spireites injury news
Armando Dobra is ‘definitely available’ for selection, says coach Danny Webb.
There are no other injury concerns.
Maidstone manager
Is former Wolves and Colchester United manager George Elokobi, aged 37.
A former captain of Maidstone, he took over from Hakan Hayrettin, who was sacked in January.
Elokobi initially took over as caretaker manager but was appointed fully in March.
November 26
Is the last time Maidstone won a league a game.
Five months ago.
Maidstone’s current form
Is awful.
They have collected just one point from their last 10 games.
In that sequence they have scored only seven, conceding 25 times.
Maidstone’s top scorer
Is Jack Barham with nine goals.
Regan Booty is next with seven.
100 goals
That is how many today’s opponents have conceded this campaign.
Promoted last season as champions, but relegated straight back down one year later.
They have only won five games all season and are 25 points behind 20th.
Match officials
Referee: Sam Mulhall (he was in charge of the 3-1 home defeat to Coalville Town in the FA Trophy).
Assistant referee: Daniel Woolley
Assistant referee: Timothy Walker
Fourth official: Edgar Brown
Chesterfield: 1/8
Draw: 6/1
Maidstone: 14/1
(Sky Bet)
And just like that...
It’s the last day of the season!
It doesn’t seem two minutes since Dorking away on the opening day.
But of course there is still more football to come as Chesterfield will be involved in the play-offs.
COYB!